    Australia: Sikh volunteers drove 34 hours to provide meals to flood-affected families

    Sikh Volunteers Australia members drove from Melbourne to Lismore for more than 34 hours. They established community kitchens and supplied food and critical services to needy families and people.

    Australia Sikh volunteers drove 34 hours to provide meals to flood affected families
    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
    Throughout the crisis, the Sikh community has always been at the forefront, striving to assist people in every manner possible. Whether it was the Australian bushfires, the current COVID-19 situation, the Afghanistan crisis, or the ongoing Ukraine war, Sikh organisations have consistently found methods to distribute food and essentials to the needy.

    Sikh volunteers Australia served freshly prepared meals to COVID-19 patients around the country last month. The organisation has also posted a form on social media that anyone who needs food delivered to their home may fill out.

    The same group has returned to the Australian outback. This time, they travelled for more than 34 hours and 1,600 kilometres across Australia to feed flood victims in Northern New South Wales. Sikh Volunteers Australia members drove from Melbourne to Lismore for more than 34 hours. They established community kitchens and supplied food and critical services to needy families and people. The team's adventure started at 6 am in Victoria. They arrived at their destination around 4 am the next morning.

    "We're making curry and rice because it's the quickest thing we can do." We are coordinating with our local connections to move throughout the region securely. "We plan to distribute meals to Lismore, Grafton, and Woodburn," Sikh Volunteers Australia's Jaswinder Singh told the media. He went on to say that the crew will cook 1,500 meals for persons in need every day.

    The service comes at a time when Lismore's food shops are severely low on necessities. The floods affected almost 62,000 people in the Lismore region, according to sources.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
