Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At least 13 killed, 20 injured in school shooting in Russia, gunman commits suicide

    As per latest reports, 13 people were killed due to a school shooting in Russia, including two security guards of the educational institution and two teachers, as well as five minors, officials said.

    At least 9 killed many injured in shooting at Russia school gunman commits suicide gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    A gunman killed thirteen people, including five children, at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, Russian officials said. The school was evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off. The Governor of the Udmurtia region confirmed that the gunman shot himself dead.  According to investigators, "he was wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava" and was not carrying any ID. 

    "His identity is currently being established," investigators said.

    "Nine people were killed because of this crime, including two security guards of the educational institution and two teachers, as well as five children," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on Telegram.

    Also Read | Lid blown off worrying Chinese Covid coverup in Tibet

    Visuals from the site showed ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the spot and injured being taken to hospitals for treatment. 

    Rescue and medical workers could be seen working at the scene in the background, some running inside the school with stretchers. A city of around 630,000 people, Izhevsk is the regional capital of Russia's Udmurt Republic, located around 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) east of Moscow.

    Also Read: After Putin's threat, one-way ticket out of Russia sold out, price skyrocketed

    Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years. In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.

    Also Read: World's best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways wins ahead of Singapore Airlines, Emirates

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia to alter its privacy laws after Optus cyber attack; know details here - adt

    Australia to alter its privacy laws after Optus cyber attack; know details here

    Lid blown off worrying Chinese Covid coverup in Tibet

    Lid blown off worrying Chinese Covid coverup in Tibet

    amidst ukraine war Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UN Security Council snt

    Amidst Ukraine war, Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UNSC

    World's best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways wins ahead of Singapore Airlines, Emirates AJR

    World's best airlines 2022: Qatar Airways wins ahead of Singapore Airlines, Emirates

    Xi Jinping under house arrest Social media abuzz with rumours on Chinese President gcw

    Xi Jinping under house arrest? Social media abuzz with rumours on Chinese President

    Recent Stories

    Instagram stories may now go up to 60 seconds in a single clip gcw

    Instagram stories may now go up to 60 seconds in a single clip

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards AJR

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards

    Navratri 2022: Glow face pack to brightening scrub- here are a few festive season beauty tips RBA

    Navratri 2022: Glow face pack to brightening scrub- here are a few festive season beauty tips

    Apple India Diwali sale is live You can avail up to Rs 7000 discount on iPhone 14 iPhone 13 MacBooks more gcw

    Apple India Diwali sale is live: You can avail up to Rs 7000 discount on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBooks & more

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon