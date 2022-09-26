At least 13 killed, 20 injured in school shooting in Russia, gunman commits suicide

As per latest reports, 13 people were killed due to a school shooting in Russia, including two security guards of the educational institution and two teachers, as well as five minors, officials said.

A gunman killed thirteen people, including five children, at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, Russian officials said. The school was evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off. The Governor of the Udmurtia region confirmed that the gunman shot himself dead. According to investigators, "he was wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava" and was not carrying any ID.

"His identity is currently being established," investigators said.

"Nine people were killed because of this crime, including two security guards of the educational institution and two teachers, as well as five children," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on Telegram.

Visuals from the site showed ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the spot and injured being taken to hospitals for treatment.

Rescue and medical workers could be seen working at the scene in the background, some running inside the school with stretchers. A city of around 630,000 people, Izhevsk is the regional capital of Russia's Udmurt Republic, located around 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) east of Moscow.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years. In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.

