Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Following the death of Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, there is renewed interest in bringing one of the world's largest diamonds back to India. The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded by referring to the government's response in Parliament a few years ago. 

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, when asked about the recent demands to return the Kohinoor diamond, said on Friday that the government would continue to investigate ways to reach a satisfactory resolution, according to PTI. Following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, there is renewed interest in bringing back one of the world's largest diamonds.

    In response to the question, Bagchi referred to the government's response in Parliament a few years ago.

    "According to my understanding, the Indian government responded to it in Parliament a few years ago. We have said that we have raised this issue with the UK government regularly, and we will continue to look for ways and means to reach a satisfactory resolution," he said.

    The 108-carat Kohinoor gem, one of the world's largest diamonds, was given to Queen Victoria in 1849. The Kohinoor, or 'mountain of light,' diamond is currently set in the Maltese Cross in the crown created for Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II.

    Maharajah Duleep Singh presented Queen Victoria with the 108-carat Kohinoor gem in 1849. In 1937, the Queen Mother wore it on her crown. Demands for its rightful return to India have recently trended on Twitter.

    Previously, it was speculated that Britain's new King Charles III's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, would be crowned with Kohinoor at Charles' coronation in May next year. However, according to a Telegraph report, given the controversy surrounding the diamond's ownership and the political sensitivity, she may no longer wear it.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
