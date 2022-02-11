  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau

    A video and message circulated on social media, alleging that passengers saw a snake on a flight to Tawau 

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kuala Lumpur, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 7:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After being questioned about a video and message on social media alleging that a snake was sighted by passengers in the cabin, on a flight en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday, AirAsia Group confirmed the incident onboard one of its aircraft.

    In the official statement released to Malay Mail, Liong Tien Ling, its chief safety officer, stressed that no passengers or crew members were hurt. He confirmed that AirAsia is aware of an incident from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday.

    Ling added that as soon as the captain was aware, he decided to divert the aircraft to Kuching as a precautionary measure to fumigate the plane. He further said this is a very rare incident that can occur on any aircraft from time to time. 

    According to flight data tracking website flightaware.com, the flight concerned took off from Kuala Lumpur at 5:41 pm on Thursday and landed in Kuching an hour later at 7:13 pm.

    Ling said the captain had taken the necessary action, and the flight would depart for Tawau as soon as possible. The guests and crew's safety and well-being are always their top priority. At no point was the safety of the guests or crew jeopardised.

    Also Read: Man asking for 'Italian smooch' from AirAsia air hostess, strips naked mid-air; here's what happened next

    Also Read: AirAsia Jaipur-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing

    Also Read: AirAsia flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat call to Bengaluru office

    Also Read: AirAsia offers domestic flights at Rs 99, international Rs 444

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 7:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Pakistan pokes its nose into hijab row peddles its agenda gcw

    Pakistan pokes its nose into hijab row, peddles its agenda

    EAM Jaishankar to participate in QUAD meeting on February 11 - ADT

    EAM Jaishankar to participate in QUAD meeting on February 11

    China remains belligerent; refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Stubborn China refuses to apologise for PLA torchbearer provocation

    Australia to reopen its borders to international tourists from February 21 - ADT

    Australia to reopen its borders to international tourists from February 21

    Recent Stories

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out; selectors announce replacements-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22: KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out of T20Is; replacements announced

    Adidas Breast Campaign Adidas to Victorias Secret Allen Solly global brands that spoke of body positivity

    Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon RCB

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon

    Karnataka hijab row: Maharashtra Cong MLA gifts smartwatch, iPhone to Muskan, who raised Allah hu Akbar

    Karnataka hijab row: Maharashtra Cong MLA gifts smartwatch, iPhone to Muskan, who raised ‘Allah hu Akbar’

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Recent Videos

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon