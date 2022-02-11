AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau

A video and message circulated on social media, alleging that passengers saw a snake on a flight to Tawau

After being questioned about a video and message on social media alleging that a snake was sighted by passengers in the cabin, on a flight en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday, AirAsia Group confirmed the incident onboard one of its aircraft.

In the official statement released to Malay Mail, Liong Tien Ling, its chief safety officer, stressed that no passengers or crew members were hurt. He confirmed that AirAsia is aware of an incident from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday.

Ling added that as soon as the captain was aware, he decided to divert the aircraft to Kuching as a precautionary measure to fumigate the plane. He further said this is a very rare incident that can occur on any aircraft from time to time.

According to flight data tracking website flightaware.com, the flight concerned took off from Kuala Lumpur at 5:41 pm on Thursday and landed in Kuching an hour later at 7:13 pm.

Ling said the captain had taken the necessary action, and the flight would depart for Tawau as soon as possible. The guests and crew's safety and well-being are always their top priority. At no point was the safety of the guests or crew jeopardised.

