    Address root causes: China demands Pakistan to act over Karachi University blast urgently

    Beijing's statement comes just a day after three Chinese nationalists died in an attack at the Karachi University. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    After a bomb blast near Karachi University was reported on Tuesday, China insisted Pakistan urgently act against the terror attacks on Chinese projects and personnel. Also, to address the 'root causes' of the issue on Wednesday. Beijing's statement comes just a day after three Chinese nationalists died in an attack at the Karachi University. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed the blast through a female suicide bomber, which happened near the Chinese language centre at the University. 

    The state-run Global Times, in its editorial, stated that China strongly demands that the Pakistan side make efforts to safeguard the Chinese institutions, projects, and personnel in the nation and make those organisations understand that those who efforts to hurt the Chinese will only bring destruction on themselves. 

    The Global Times further claims that the BLA had threatened China's firms and citizens.

    In Pakistan, the BLA is a far more active separatist group and demands independence, citing unequal exploitation of natural riches; Balochistan is Pakistan's biggest province geographically, home to the country's largest field of natural gas, gold, and other reserves.

    As per Reuters, the Chinese establishment in the province has earned the BLA's attention. Chinese projects in the region include the port of Gwadar, a key to shipping oil through the Arabian Sea. Last year, Chinese engineers were attacked in an op, BLA claimed.

    BLA claimed the attack on the Chinese nationals as per Reuters. In 2018, the embassy in Karachi was attacked because Beijing failed to listen to the warnings against entering the region. 

    The Global Times editorial acknowledged that 'Pakistan has strengthened protection... in recent years, but without addressing the root causes... there will always be loopholes.'

    Tuesday's blast was Pakistan's first significant attack in a city since Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Prime Minister earlier this month. He denounced what he referred to as a 'cowardly act of terrorism.'

    China has cautioned its citizens not to go out unless necessary.

