At least 4 killed, several injured in Karachi University blast

According to initial reports, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in Karachi University. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.

An explosion has been reported near Karachi University, reported DawnNewsTV. Television images showed a white vehicle engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising from its charred remnants. A bomb within the university is said to have killed several persons. According to preliminary reports, four persons were killed in the explosion, including two Chinese language professors.

