    At least 4 killed, several injured in Karachi University blast

    According to initial reports, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in Karachi University. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.

    Pakistan, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    An explosion has been reported near Karachi University, reported DawnNewsTV. Television images showed a white vehicle engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising from its charred remnants. A bomb within the university is said to have killed several persons. According to preliminary reports, four persons were killed in the explosion, including two Chinese language professors.

    Police and rescue personnel are en route to the scene of the incident. According to initial reports, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in Karachi University. Following the blast, rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.

