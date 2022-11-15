'Energy Observer' drops anchor in Kochi to deliver a message

This vessel is the first French ambassador for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, and has reached after 17 days of sailing and 1,645 nautical miles from Langkawi in Indonesia.

Energy Observer, the first zero emission vessel powered by renewable energy and hydrogen, made its 75th stopover at Kochi port as part of its six-year expedition around the world experimenting and spreading the message of development of sustainable and self-sufficient energy solutions.

The Energy Management Centre (EMC), on the occasion of the vessel's stopover, has organised a special event-- "Green hydrogen pathways for sustainable future", a forum to bring together many Indian institutions around the challenges facing green hydrogen development.

The vessel is anchored at Bolgatty Palace and will be in Kochi, the only stopover in India, till November 24. Numerous conferences are being organised throughout the stopover, including interaction with the crew onboard the vessel for students, teachers and researchers from the University of CUSAT.

The captain and founder of Energy Observer Victorien Erussard said that the vessel has been sailing for five years as a laboratory for the ecological transition.

Speaking to reporters, Erussard said "This stopover will also be an opportunity to welcome on board all the relevant players in energy transition including Energy Observer's partners."

Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, said the stopover comes at a time when France and India are strengthening their cooperation to advance carbon neutrality and develop renewable energies.

"I am very happy to introduce the laboratory ship of the ecological transition, Energy Observer, to our Indian friends from Kerala, this state of the Indian Union is so close to the heart of the people of France. This stopover will allow us to reinforce the synergies between French and Indian actors in the fight against climate change," Barre said.

She added that Kerala's green hydrogen mission has resulted in it being the first state to include hydrogen-powered mobility in its zero-emissions mobility policy.

Meanwhile, the crew said that they have been sailing on solar, wind and hydrogen power for the past five years and at a stretch, they have sailed 40 days during the COVID lockdown in 2020 without making port.

The vessel is also scheduled to visit as many as 50 countries and 101 ports including ports of historical importance, wildlife sanctuaries, natural reserves, endangered ecosystems, besides attending international events. It is the first vessel with autonomous means of producing hydrogen on board and without emitting greenhouse gas emissions using renewable energy.

(With inputs from PTI)