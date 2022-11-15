Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing

Earlier on Monday, the Gujarat High Court took suo motu cognizance of the tragic Morbi bridge collapse incident and sought a report from the state government on the entire mishap within a week.

In a recent development, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday (November 15) accused the Morbi Civic body of 'acting smart' after authorities failed to show up at the hearing.

Earlier on Monday, the Gujarat High Court took suo motu cognizance of the tragic Morbi bridge collapse incident and sought a report from the state government on the entire mishap within a week.

Also read: Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father

It is reportedly said that the notice was sent to state government officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality and State Human Rights Commission.

Over 130 people were killed including children in the tragedy when the suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi district. The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi Municipality's Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala in the wake of the bridge collapse incident.

Also read: Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav

Earlier, as many as nine accused in the Morbi bridge collapse were arrested. At least 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed. All the accused are from the private company Oreva co which has been responsible for maintaining the bridge.

Morbi court sent four accused of bridge collapse to police custody till November 5 and another five people to judicial custody. Out of the four persons in police custody, two are managers of the Orewa company and the other two are fabrication work contractors.