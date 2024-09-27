Pregnant Hindu teacher publicly humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

A video has gone viral on social media showing a pregnant teacher, Shikha Rani Ray, being publicly humiliated by a mob. The incident has sparked outrage, with many netizens calling it a horrific example of religious discrimination in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is in the news again. A video has gone viral showing a pregnant teacher, Shikha Rani Ray, being publicly humiliated for not resigning from her position. Not only that, but her head teacher, Mohammed Bilal, pressured her to resign, citing her religious identity as a Hindu. Shikha Rani Ray was forced to resign from her position.

The situation escalated when she protested against this injustice and refused to resign. She was attacked and paraded through the streets.

A video has gone viral on social media showing the pregnant teacher standing amidst a Muslim mob. She is being subjected to extreme humiliation. Netizens are saying that this scene is not only horrific but also highlights the severity of religious discrimination in Bangladeshi society.

