Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Called me behen, beti': Pakistan woman lauds Indian culture, says their men more respectful; WATCH fiery rant

    A thought-provoking video of a Pakistani woman has recently taken social media by storm as she openly praises Indian culture while expressing her disappointment with how women are treated in her own country.

    'Called me behen, beti': Pakistani woman lauds Indian culture, says their men more respectful; WATCH fiery rant shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

    A thought-provoking video of a Pakistani woman has recently taken social media by storm as she openly praises Indian culture while expressing her disappointment with how women are treated in her own country. In the video, Amber Hashmi reflects on the stark difference in the way she is addressed by Indian and Pakistani audiences online, pointing to a deeper societal issue.

    "I have read all the comments by Indians, and not a single word was anything other than respectful," Hashmi says, visibly moved. "Everyone addressed me as 'sister' or 'daughter.' These people are called our enemies, but they show me more respect. On the other hand, my Pakistani brothers don’t even bother to listen to what I am saying."

    Hashmi’s words cut deep as she questions the priorities of her fellow citizens, urging them to shift focus away from the rigid cultural norms that often suppress women. “With great sadness and regret, I ask, when will we come out of this obsession with 'dupatta' and 'chadar'? When will we focus on our country’s economy and treat our daughters and sisters as individuals?" she pleads, her tone both sorrowful and stern.

    Also read: Two Pakistani men argue, trade slaps over child abduction claims; video leaves Internet in splits (WATCH)

    In a powerful moment, Hashmi goes on to challenge the deeply ingrained mindset that women must conform to certain standards of modesty to gain respect. "Even if I wear a hijab or cover my face, women here will still be wronged and oppressed," she declares, shedding light on the reality that modest clothing alone cannot shield women from systemic injustices.

    Hashmi's appreciation for Indian culture further amplifies her message. She reflects on the shared history of the two nations and the cultural parallels that exist despite political divisions. "We lived together for over a hundred years. Every child here watches Indian movies or dramas... Indians, especially the Hindu community, worship food and treat their guests like Gods. Our religion teaches the same values, but do we practice them? If steps were taken to extend a hand of friendship, I’m sure India would agree."

    Also read: Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sheikh Hasina came for safety reasons India confirms ex-Bangladesh PM's stay amid arrest warrant (WATCH) snt

    'Sheikh Hasina came for safety reasons': India confirms ex-Bangladesh PM's stay amid arrest warrant (WATCH)

    Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar 'killed' in Israeli airstrike, reports claim; photo showing dead body goes viral snt

    Yahya Sinwar eliminated? Alleged photo of Hamas chief's dead body goes viral; Israel 'checking' possibility

    Go back to India f**k off Elderly Canadian woman's racist outburst goes viral amid diplomatic row (WATCH) snt

    'Go back to India, f**k off!': Elderly Canadian woman's racist outburst goes viral amid diplomatic row (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Bangladesh ICT issues arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina, 45 others for 'crimes against humanity' shk

    Bangladesh ICT issues arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina, 45 others for 'crimes against humanity'

    Pakistan Over 200 arrested in Rawalpindi as protests over alleged rape of Lahore student turn violent (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan: Over 200 arrested in Rawalpindi as protests over alleged rape of Lahore student turn violent (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar shk

    UP SHOCKER! 5-year-old found dead with throat slit; body recovered from fields in Muzaffarnagar

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    A23 Rummy Maha Mela Offers Exciting Tournaments for Gamers

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style NTI

    Chic backless blouse designs to elevate your saree style

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one? RBA

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one?

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon