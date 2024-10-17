'Called me behen, beti': Pakistan woman lauds Indian culture, says their men more respectful; WATCH fiery rant

A thought-provoking video of a Pakistani woman has recently taken social media by storm as she openly praises Indian culture while expressing her disappointment with how women are treated in her own country.

A thought-provoking video of a Pakistani woman has recently taken social media by storm as she openly praises Indian culture while expressing her disappointment with how women are treated in her own country. In the video, Amber Hashmi reflects on the stark difference in the way she is addressed by Indian and Pakistani audiences online, pointing to a deeper societal issue.

"I have read all the comments by Indians, and not a single word was anything other than respectful," Hashmi says, visibly moved. "Everyone addressed me as 'sister' or 'daughter.' These people are called our enemies, but they show me more respect. On the other hand, my Pakistani brothers don’t even bother to listen to what I am saying."

Hashmi’s words cut deep as she questions the priorities of her fellow citizens, urging them to shift focus away from the rigid cultural norms that often suppress women. “With great sadness and regret, I ask, when will we come out of this obsession with 'dupatta' and 'chadar'? When will we focus on our country’s economy and treat our daughters and sisters as individuals?" she pleads, her tone both sorrowful and stern.

In a powerful moment, Hashmi goes on to challenge the deeply ingrained mindset that women must conform to certain standards of modesty to gain respect. "Even if I wear a hijab or cover my face, women here will still be wronged and oppressed," she declares, shedding light on the reality that modest clothing alone cannot shield women from systemic injustices.

Hashmi's appreciation for Indian culture further amplifies her message. She reflects on the shared history of the two nations and the cultural parallels that exist despite political divisions. "We lived together for over a hundred years. Every child here watches Indian movies or dramas... Indians, especially the Hindu community, worship food and treat their guests like Gods. Our religion teaches the same values, but do we practice them? If steps were taken to extend a hand of friendship, I’m sure India would agree."

