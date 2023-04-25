Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #ZeroShadowDay trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru

    People in Bengaluru experienced a unique astronomical phenomenon as their shadows disappeared from the surface. The city experienced Zero Shadow Day at 12:17 pm as the Sun was overhead on Tuesday. Bengaluru locals who witnessed the phenomenon shared a range of photos and videos.
     

    Zero Shadow Day trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru check viral photos videos gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Zero Shadow Day, when the sun is above and the reference pole casts no shadow, was seen in Bengaluru today at 12:17. When vertical objects don't throw any shadows on Zero Shadow Day, which happens twice a year, it seems to observers to be rather surreal. Bengaluru locals who witnessed the phenomenon shared a range of photos and videos.

    For the unaware, any vertically positioned item that would become shadowless when the sun was directly overhead may serve as the reference pole. According to The Weather Channel, the unusual celestial phenomena mainly happens in areas close to the equator that are between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

    Also Read | 'Drunk' man arrested for peeing on co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

     

    The Zero Shadow was the result of Earth's unique tilt on its axis and occurs twice a year in some parts of the world. The unique phenomenon is observed in places between +23.5- and -23.5-degrees latitude on the planet.

    On August 18, Bengaluru will have its subsequent Zero Shadow Day. So this is your opportunity if you missed it the first time.

    Also Read | WATCH: Sacrilege attempt at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says no one will be spared

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bizarre California woman explains why she got her tongue split; opens up about life after modification snt

    Bizarre! California woman explains why she got her tongue split; opens up about life after modification

    Thirty page chargesheet against man in Uttar Pradesh for tying stone to rat's tail and drowning it

    30-page chargesheet against man in UP for tying stone to rat's tail and drowning it

    Car number plate P 7 is the world s most expensive number plate Here is how much it was sold for gcw

    Car number plate 'P 7' is the world's most expensive number plate; Here's how much it was sold for

    mississippi SHOCKING 19-year-woman arrested for alleged sex with a dog; could face 10 years in prison snt

    SHOCKING: 19-year-woman arrested for alleged sex with a dog; could face 10 years in prison

    Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens - gps

    WATCH: Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua BOLD song Hili Palang Ke Palai is too hot to handle WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ is too hot to handle-WATCH

    football WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Al-Nassr staff after crashing out to Al-Wehda in King Cup semis-ayh

    WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Al-Nassr staff after crashing out to Al-Wehda in King Cup semis

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM anr

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

    Dua Lipa HOT Photos: Grammy award-winning singer flaunts luscious body in SEXY bikinis vma

    Dua Lipa HOT Photos: Grammy award-winning singer flaunts luscious body in SEXY bikinis

    Like Apple Nothing to launch its first official store in India check details gcw

    Like Apple, Nothing to launch its first official store in India?

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon