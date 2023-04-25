ZeroShadowDay trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru

People in Bengaluru experienced a unique astronomical phenomenon as their shadows disappeared from the surface. The city experienced Zero Shadow Day at 12:17 pm as the Sun was overhead on Tuesday. Bengaluru locals who witnessed the phenomenon shared a range of photos and videos.

For the unaware, any vertically positioned item that would become shadowless when the sun was directly overhead may serve as the reference pole. According to The Weather Channel, the unusual celestial phenomena mainly happens in areas close to the equator that are between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

The Zero Shadow was the result of Earth's unique tilt on its axis and occurs twice a year in some parts of the world. The unique phenomenon is observed in places between +23.5- and -23.5-degrees latitude on the planet.

On August 18, Bengaluru will have its subsequent Zero Shadow Day. So this is your opportunity if you missed it the first time.

