    World's costliest pillow costs around Rs 45 lakh!

    The pillow has 24-carat gold, diamonds, and sapphires. Furthermore, the cotton used to stuff the pillow was milled by a robotic milling machine.

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    The world's most expensive pillow was founded and designed by a Dutch cervical specialist-turned-designer.

    The "Tailormade Pillow," as per the official website, is the most exclusive and advanced pillow in the world. It's made with Egyptian cotton and mulberry silk and filled with non-toxic Dutch memory foam. According to Architectural Digest, the pillow was designed by Thijs van der Hilst of the Netherlands and cost $57,000 (nearly 45 lakh).

    According to the website, Hilst spent fifteen years developing this one-of-a-kind pillow. It is set in 24-carat gold, diamonds, and sapphires. Furthermore, the cotton used to stuff the pillow was milled by a robotic milling machine.

    The pillow has a 24-carat gold cover, a glitzy fabric sheath that, according to the manufacturer, blocks all electromagnetic radiation for safer and healthier sleep. A zipper containing a 22.5-carat sapphire and four diamonds adds to the price.

    According to the website, the tailormade pillow is the most innovative and personalised pillow ever made.

    The pillow comes in a branded box. Hilst claims that the pillow will allow people with insomnia to sleep peacefully. According to the website, the pillow is made to order for each customer.

    Using a 3D scanner, the exact dimensions of the person's shoulders, head, and neck are measured. It is filled with Dutch memory foam, which adapts to the shape of the person's head using high-tech robotic machine mills. Before making the pillow, the customer's upper body measurement and sleeping posture are recorded.

    "It doesn't matter if you're small or tall, male or female, side or back sleeper. "Your Tailormade pillow supports you in the best way possible," the company claims.

