Watch: Woman loses balance and falls off; blames biker behind her

    A couple was riding a scooter when it skid and they fell on the road. However, the pillion woman, blamed it on a man who was riding a bike and was far from the scooty.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Road accidents are the reason behind many deaths in India. Each year, several people die in a road accident due to multiple failures including rash driving. One will frequently find videos of a crash between two vehicles that may sometimes can also turn fatal.

    Amidst this, a video of a man shouting at a man for ‘hitting’ the scooter she was piling on, has angered social media users.

    Also Read: Watch: Elderly Kerala man juggles football like a pro

    As per the video which has been shared my multiple Instagram handles, including one ‘Meemlogy’, the man who the woman alleges of hitting his bike to her scooty was driving at a distance from the couple.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

    The video shows a man riding a scooty on the middle of a road. Suddenly, his two-wheeler skids and as he loses balance, the couple fall on the road. In the meantime, a bike that was coming from behind, comes in close and halts upon seeing them fallen on the road,

    The woman then gets up and starts accusing of the biker of hitting their scooty. However, the biker had interestingly recorded the incident and said that he didn’t hit it, and also has a video to proof that they fell on their own.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated 210K likes. Social media users mentioned that it was good that the man was recording his bike ride. Several users resembled the woman with Amber Heard and named her ‘Amber Heard Lite’ as she accused the biker of their mistake and for no fault of his. A user wrote, "I think everyone need a Camera Infront of their vehicles." Another person commented, "Indian version of Amber Heard." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Man finds a 'semi-conscious' lizard in chole bhature; watch

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
