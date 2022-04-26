Woman feeds curd rice to a stray dog; video goes viral

Social media is a platform for showcasing inspiring, heartwarming and motivational content. Many such videos go viral, depict kindness, and remind us of humanity's bright spots—one such video of a woman feeding a stray dog at a railway station platform in West Bengal has gone viral.

The video shows a woman wearing a pink and black dress feeding curd rice balls to a white dog with her hands. The dog is sitting next to her; eating curd rice will remind you of a scene where the mother is feeding her child. The woman says that the dog follows everything she says and consumes only vegetarian food in the video.

Reportedly, West Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment railway station witnessed this scene. The dog’s identified as Kutush, and he is around 5-years-old. It looks like the dog loves music which was playing in the background.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 78K views and 4.6K views. Many users praised the woman for taking care of the dog, while a few others claimed it is not a good practice to feed a dog.

A user wrote, "Force feeding a fat dog. What rubbish! A hungry animal will eat on its own. Humans should not interfere. One of the first signs of illness is when an animal is not eating/drinking normally. How else will we know that it needs medical attention? They can't tell us in words they are in pain or in discomfort." Another commented, "OMG Lord bless prays helps protect guards saves her with good perpetual health always abundantly." Watch the video.

Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch