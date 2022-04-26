Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman feeds curd rice to a stray dog; video goes viral

    A viral video shows a woman feeding a bowl full of curd rice to a stray dog at a West Bengal railway station.

    Woman feeds curd rice to a stray dog; video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    West Bengal, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    Social media is a platform for showcasing inspiring, heartwarming and motivational content. Many such videos go viral, depict kindness, and remind us of humanity's bright spots—one such video of a woman feeding a stray dog at a railway station platform in West Bengal has gone viral.

    The video shows a woman wearing a pink and black dress feeding curd rice balls to a white dog with her hands. The dog is sitting next to her; eating curd rice will remind you of a scene where the mother is feeding her child. The woman says that the dog follows everything she says and consumes only vegetarian food in the video.

    Reportedly, West Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment railway station witnessed this scene.  The dog’s identified as Kutush, and he is around 5-years-old. It looks like the dog loves music which was playing in the background.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 78K views and 4.6K views. Many users praised the woman for taking care of the dog, while a few others claimed it is not a good practice to feed a dog.

    A user wrote, "Force feeding a fat dog. What rubbish! A hungry animal will eat on its own. Humans should not interfere. One of the first signs of illness is when an animal is not eating/drinking normally. How else will we know that it needs medical attention? They can't tell us in words they are in pain or in discomfort." Another commented, "OMG Lord bless prays helps protect guards saves her with good perpetual health always abundantly." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet's heart-tgy

    Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

    Otters helping little ones to climb wall amazed netizens - gps

    Watch: Otters helping little ones to climb wall amazed netizens

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next-tgy

    Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia; Here's what happened next

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next-tgy

    Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next

    Watch 10-foot giant squid found on Japan shore, netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: 10-foot giant squid found on Japan shore, netizens amazed

    Recent Stories

    Watch Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet's heart-tgy

    Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

    LIC IPO price band set between Rs 902 and Rs 949 Report gcw

    LIC IPO price band set between Rs 902 and Rs 949: Report

    5 ways how you can add spice to your sex life drb

    5 ways how you can add spice to your sex life

    Viral video: 8 year old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner gcw

    Viral video: 8-year-old Pakistani boy spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner

    Pro Putin Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov competes while serving ban FINA orders probe snt

    Pro-Putin swimmer Evgeny Rylov competes while serving ban; FINA orders probe

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon