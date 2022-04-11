Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman does an incredible backflip in a saree; video goes viral

    A woman identified as Mili Sarkar effortlessly performing the backflip in a saree has surprised netizens.

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Can you think of executing a backflip in a saree? It isn't easy, right? However, India's unique talents can achieve impossible assignments possible. One such video of a woman performing some impressive backflips in a saree has impressed netizens. There is no doubt that a saree is one the gorgeous outfits. Even though it is difficult to perform these acrobatics in an outfit such as saree, the woman has clearly shown how perefectly she can nail it.

    The woman has been identified as Mili Sarkar from West Bengal's Raiganj. She is also an International Yoga Gold Medalist and an experienced dancer and gymnast. Mili Sarkar is an active user of social media, and she regularly posts videos of herself performing various stunts and gymnastic moves on Instagram. Her outstanding skills often stunned netizens. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mili Sarkar (@milisarkar72)


    In the recent video, Mili Sarkar can be seen effortlessly performing backflips in a saree and then dancing to Asha Bhonsle’s ‘Mujhe Naulakha Mangawa De Re’ with vibrant moves. The Bengali woman herself posted this video with the caption, “Dancing in saree.”


    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 3206 likes. Several netizens praised the woman in the comments section. A user wrote, "Just awesome miss." Another commented, "Aag lagadi hai." 


    For the uninitiated, your body completes a full 360-degree rotation in the air during a backflip, and it takes a lot of practice, training and effort to master it. Moreover, sarees are not the perfect outfit to perform such stunts. Take a look.


    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
