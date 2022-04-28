Watch: Wild bear takes a stroll on the streets of North Carolina; leaves netizens stunned

The internet has always been a medium of entertainment, communication, and information source. The platform can be used in many ways according to our needs. Many people gather information, while a few others use it for communicating with people around the world. There are a majority of people who use it for entertainment purposes. With its amazing collection of videos, the internet can make you delighted in a few moments. Be it human fail videos, baby videos or be it animal videos, people love to keep watching these for hours. Now, an animal video of a wild bear walking casually over the streets of North Carolina is going viral, and netizens are left stunned as well as amused.

In the video, a wild bear can be seen wandering the streets of Asheville in North Carolina. As the bear is walking calmly, enjoying the sightseeing of the town, a police officer can also be seen following the bear from a distance. The beer, however, is aware that he is being followed as it looks back in between to ensure that the police officer is not too close to him. Take a look at the amazing video:

The video was shared on Facebook by a user named Cari Barcas, who wrote that she saw the bear as she was returning from her office in downtown Asheville. She also added that she hoped the police escort could have helped the bear to get home safe. The video has gathered 203K views in just a week of being online. The numbers undoubtedly are still increasing only.

Netizens were amazed to see the unexpected guest and expressed their love in the comments section. Many of the users liked the bear's calm walk, while a few others praised the police officer for his warm gesture of escorting him to a safe place. Many other users used the heart and love emojis to express their delight after watching the video.

