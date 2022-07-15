Watch: Man carries infant on head in a tub; reminds of Baahubali’s iconic scene

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a flood-hit area, a man carrying a 3-month-old baby over his head has gone viral on social media. The video resembles a scene from the Baahubali movie, in which Ramya Krishna's character Sivagami similarly carries the baby.

    The persistent rain and floods have created havoc in several parts of Telangana. The constant downpour has caused disruption in traffic movement due to waterlogging and other rain-related incidents.  

    While the rescue operations continue in the flood-affected areas, dramatic videos have emerged on social media. One such video reminded social media users of the blockbuster film Baahubali. In the video, a man can be seen carrying a three-month-old baby boy on his head, covered in warm clothes, in a plastic tub. 

    This video is said to be from the Manthani town in the Peddapalli district.

    As the family with an infant was stranded in the flood water, a rescue worker saved the baby, lifting it on the head in the neck-deep water. Carrying the baby in a tub, the family was shifted to a safer place. In the viral video, the mother of the toddler is also seen following the baby with the help of another man. 

    After being posted online, the video went crazy viral, and social media users remembered the famous scene from the magnum opus Baahubali. 

    According to sources, the flood has affected several areas and villages in Telangana. People from the Northern part of the state have been affected by heavy rains with flooded roads, cutting off connections to remote villages. Overall normal life was paralysed. Heavy rainfall and floods also collapsed houses, disrupted electricity supply and induced widespread damage to crops. Watch the video.

