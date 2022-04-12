Missing dog reunites with owner after five years; watch the emotional reunion

A viral video of a stolen dog reuniting with its owner after five years has gone viral. The emotional video will certainly leave you teary-eyed.

If you are an animal lover, this video might leave you with moist eyes. Yes, a video of a dog mom reuniting with her pupper after five-long years, had gone viral on social media. The dog was apparently stolen a few years ago, leaving the family to assume that they would not be able to meet their dog ever again. However, destiny had decided something else for them.

For most people pet's well-being is of utmost importance to you. In such a case, losing it is nothing short of a nightmare. A Twitter user GoodNewsMovement shared this video, and in the caption, they revealed the details about the incident. In the video, a woman can be seen running toward a dog in what looks like a shelter home. She stands at the gate as the dog, who was stolen five years ago, came running to her. The dog immediately recognised its owner, licking her all over the face.

When it was stolen some years back, the family had lost all hopes of meeting it again. However, the dog was found and rescued. The moment when the dog and the owner reunited has left all the animal lovers with moist eyes.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 891K likes and 214 likes. Netizens loved the touching moment, which made them teary-eyed. Social media users also expressed their sentiments in the comments section. A user wrote, "The loving breed...like all dog breeds." Another commented, "Lovely.." Take a look.

Also Read: BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

Also Read: Man places his daughter's feet impression on the brand-new trucks; watch this heart-warming video here