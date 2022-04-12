Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Missing dog reunites with owner after five years; watch the emotional reunion

    A viral video of a stolen dog reuniting with its owner after five years has gone viral. The emotional video will certainly leave you teary-eyed.
     

    Missing dog reunites with owner after five years; watch the emotional reunion - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    If you are an animal lover, this video might leave you with moist eyes. Yes, a video of a dog mom reuniting with her pupper after five-long years, had gone viral on social media. The dog was apparently stolen a few years ago, leaving the family to assume that they would not be able to meet their dog ever again. However, destiny had decided something else for them.

    For most people pet's well-being is of utmost importance to you. In such a case, losing it is nothing short of a nightmare. A Twitter user GoodNewsMovement shared this video, and in the caption, they revealed the details about the incident. In the video, a woman can be seen running toward a dog in what looks like a shelter home. She stands at the gate as the dog, who was stolen five years ago, came running to her. The dog immediately recognised its owner, licking her all over the face.

    When it was stolen some years back, the family had lost all hopes of meeting it again. However, the dog was found and rescued. The moment when the dog and the owner reunited has left all the animal lovers with moist eyes.

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 891K likes and 214 likes. Netizens loved the touching moment, which made them teary-eyed. Social media users also expressed their sentiments in the comments section. A user wrote, "The loving breed...like all dog breeds." Another commented, "Lovely.." Take a look.

    Also Read: BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

    Also Read: Man places his daughter's feet impression on the brand-new trucks; watch this heart-warming video here

     

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Sunny Leone tries out fly-boarding in the Maldives; leaves internet in splits

    Have you seen golden tortoise beetles? The viral video has left leaves netizens amazed! - gps

    Have you seen golden tortoise beetles? The viral video has left leaves netizens amazed!

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video-tgy

    Man in hot air balloon captures moments before crashing; Watch scary video

    Watch Man getting bizarre food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos, and many more leaves netizens stunned

    Watch: Man getting bizarre food haircuts using noodles, Cheetos, and many more leaves netizens stunned

    Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction - gps

    Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction

    Recent Stories

    LNIPE students fail to topple Pro Panja PPL Champion Sachin Goyal-ayh

    LNIPE students fail to topple Pro Panja Champion Sachin Goyal

    football Ronaldo's sister defends 'most beautiful human being' after phone incident at Everton snt

    Ronaldo's sister defends 'most beautiful human being' after phone incident at Everton

    Mango Eating this seasonal fruit does not make you gain weight, instead helps in weight loss-dnm

    Mango: Eating this seasonal fruit does not make you gain weight, instead helps in weight loss

    Hyundai Creta i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating Watch video gcw

    Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating; Watch video

    Government should run bulldozer on unemployment and price rise: Rahul Gandhi taunts Centre - adt

    Government should run bulldozer on unemployment and price rise: Rahul Gandhi taunts Centre

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon