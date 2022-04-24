Watch: Father and son singing Måneskin's Beggin' song goes viral; netizens love it

The internet has a vast video collection that can really make our day. Be it funny videos or heart touching videos, we can spend a whole day watching them. Many videos will definitely make us happy, and such an adorable video of a father and son duo singing Måneskin's Beggin' song has won the hearts of the internet.

In the video, the father and son named Ivanhoe Spalluto and Jasper can be seen sitting face to face in their parked car. Both can be seen singing Måneskin's Beggin' song together, and their adorable antics cannot be missed out. Take a look for yourself:

The father and son duo is singing one of the most popular songs of the Måneskin band. Måneskin is an Italian rock band which was formed in the year 2016. However, the video was initially shared on Ivanhoe Spalluto's Instagram account, and as it started going viral, the video was reshared on an Instagram page named Viral Singing Videos. After sharing on the Viral Singing Videos Instagram page, the adorable video has gone crazy viral and gathered around 20 million views and 2,411,026 likes so far. The numbers are still increasing only.

Netizens were delighted after watching it and expressed opinions in the comment section. A user found the video to be extremely cute, while another one stated that the video had made his day. Another user said that he loved the bond between both father and son, and their cute antics were remarkable. There were many people who expressed their love in the comment section through heart and love emojis.

