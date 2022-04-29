Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Delhi school teacher dances to Haryanvi song; leaves netizens impressed

    A video of a Delhi government school teacher dancing to a Haryanvi song is going viral on the internet, and netizens are amazed after watching the video.

    Watch Delhi school teacher dances to Haryanvi song; leaves netizens impressed-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Education has advanced a lot over the past few years. Be it the developmental part, infrastructure, or teacher and student relationships; it has evolved a lot of changes. The relationship between the teachers and students has become more friendlier than before. This video is the perfect example to prove that. The video of a Delhi government school teacher dancing along with the students is going viral.

    In the video, the Delhi government school teacher named Manu Gulati can be seen encouraging a student to dance to a song. But as one of the students from the class asks her to teach them the steps, the English teacher breaks out into dance. Her dance moves impressed the students, and they started to cheer up for her. Take a look at the video:

    The video was shared on Manu's Twitter handle and has gained a lot of praise from the netizens. The video has gathered more than 72K views from the date of being online, and the numbers are rising steadily. However, netizens were delighted after watching it and loaded the comment section with lovely comments. A user stated that such kind of friendly teaching has no boundaries, while another user commented that the video is fabulous and added that if every teacher starts to be passionate and dedicated as her, then the learning will be fun, motivating & infectious in schools. Another user found the video to be very lovely and praised the teacher for her warm gesture. Many others also expressed their love through heart and love emojis.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts

    ALSO READ: SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU GETS PRANKED BY VIJAY DEVERAKONDA; WATCH THE HILARIOUS VIDEO

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him' watch - gps

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him’ watch

    Watch Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts-tgy

    Watch: Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts

    Watch Swiss-French chef makes a King Cobra from chocolate-tgy

    Watch: Swiss-French chef makes a King Cobra from chocolate

    Watch Wild bear takes a stroll on the streets of North Carolina; leaves netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Wild bear takes a stroll on the streets of North Carolina; leaves netizens stunned

    Recent Stories

    Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as new Vice Chief of Army Staff Know all about him gcw

    Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as new Vice Chief of Army Staff; Know all about him

    Exclusive Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi statement she can't get pregnant RBA

    Exclusive: Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to fiancee Payal Rohatgi's statement ‘she can’t get pregnant’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video-tgy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him' watch - gps

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him’ watch

    football Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria snt

    Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon