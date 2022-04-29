Watch: Delhi school teacher dances to Haryanvi song; leaves netizens impressed

Education has advanced a lot over the past few years. Be it the developmental part, infrastructure, or teacher and student relationships; it has evolved a lot of changes. The relationship between the teachers and students has become more friendlier than before. This video is the perfect example to prove that. The video of a Delhi government school teacher dancing along with the students is going viral.

In the video, the Delhi government school teacher named Manu Gulati can be seen encouraging a student to dance to a song. But as one of the students from the class asks her to teach them the steps, the English teacher breaks out into dance. Her dance moves impressed the students, and they started to cheer up for her. Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on Manu's Twitter handle and has gained a lot of praise from the netizens. The video has gathered more than 72K views from the date of being online, and the numbers are rising steadily. However, netizens were delighted after watching it and loaded the comment section with lovely comments. A user stated that such kind of friendly teaching has no boundaries, while another user commented that the video is fabulous and added that if every teacher starts to be passionate and dedicated as her, then the learning will be fun, motivating & infectious in schools. Another user found the video to be very lovely and praised the teacher for her warm gesture. Many others also expressed their love through heart and love emojis.

