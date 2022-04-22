Trouble plucking coriander leaves? Here's an impressive hack; watch

A video of a remarkable way of detaching coriander leaves from its stem is going crazy viral, and netizens are impressed by the brilliant idea.

The internet never leaves us disappointed with its amazing video collection. A stressful day can be easily sorted out with a few minutes of surfing through the platform. Be it animal videos, funny baby videos or lifehack videos; we can keep watching them for hours. Lifehack videos always amaze us, and one such brilliant video is crazy viral on the net which can make life in the kitchen, a lot easier. A video of a brilliant way of detaching coriander leaves from their stems has impressed the internet.

In the brilliant kitchen-hack video, a couple is shown wherein a young man can be seen sitting beside a table with a plastic basket, which is commonly used to keep fruits and vegetables. He takes one sprig of coriander and pulls it out through the holes of the basket, leaving all the leaves to fall directly into the basket. The man then puts the coriander stem aside to be used for other recipes. Take a look at the brilliant hack video:

The video was shared on an Instagram page named earthtalant and has gone massively viral. The 30-second video has gathered around 150 million views and more than 5 million likes from the date of sharing, and the numbers are still increasing only.

However, netizens were impressed to see the brilliant lifehack video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user stated that a lazy person will always find easier ways to do such complex tasks. Another user was wondered to see the video and said the idea is time-saving. A third user stated that this method could also be applied to other herbs such as mint and curry leaves.

