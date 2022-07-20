Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Giant waves crash into shore, wedding party disrupted

    A couple's dreamy beach wedding ceremony was interrupted by a tropical storm as giant waves hit the beach, overturning tables and chairs.

    Team Newsable
    Hawaii, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    Many people wish to have a destination marriage at a picturesque location such as a historical place or by the beach for their dreamy wedding. Beach weddings are one of the most preferred destination wedding venues across countries. The breezy wind, beauty of the palms and, of course, the view of the sun meets the ocean at the horizon is something many of us must have imagined for our weddings. But these beach weddings can also go completely wrong at times. Point in case a Hawaiian wedding went terribly wrong, thanks to some giant waves!

    A wedding reception in Hawaii’s south shore was washed away by giant waves. Video of the incident created ripples on the Internet, where one can see the gushing waves toppling tables and chairs at the Hulihe’s Palace in Kailua-Kona. Dozens of wedding guests were also seen running away in the video as the surge of water destroyed the venue and decoration. The wedding celebration went haywire while the water rushed over the neatly-manicured lawns as the guests choked and ran to save themselves.

    Not just the wedding, the tropical storm also hit homes and two-story condos in Keauhou-Kona. The couple who wished to have a dreamy wedding identified as Dillon and Riley Murphy. Twitter user Kaniela Ing shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "If you don’t believe in sea level rise, this happened here in Hawaii yesterday. As pollution worsens, no one will be safe. Your wealth won’t save you."

    According to a person who attended the wedding, the incident happened five minutes before the ceremony began. Despite the situation, the ceremony went ahead, and the newlyweds exchanged vows after the mess was cleared.

    After being shared online, the video received over 9.8 million views. Social media users started a debate in the comments section after watching the video. Take a look.

