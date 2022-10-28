Viral video: Desi couple performs bike stunt for the pre-wedding shoot

An Indian couple utilising a forklift to jump over an SUV for their pre-wedding photoshoot has surfaced online. The wedding shoot appears to be a scene from an action movie.

Pre-wedding photo shoots are an integral part of Indian weddings. In recent times, the fad for pre-wedding shoots has increased massively with almost every couple getting a special shoot done before they tie the knot. The crazy is such that these couples have started to visit different cities also for their shoots, along with their photographers. And the pressure is such that the photographers have to come up with different and unique ideas for these shoots.

When it comes to pre-wedding shoots, couples decide everything for themselves -- from the destination to their outfit, and occasionally even supervise how they want their pre-wedding photoshoot. While some couples use green screens to add that additional spice, most of these shoots are planned romantically.

However, a recent video of an action-packed photo shoot has grabbed netizens' attention and has gone viral on the Internet. Yes, this couple fulfilled their dreams of a dramatic wedding to a new level.

The behind-the-scenes footage of a pre-wedding shoot shows a to-be-married couple, dressed as groom and bride, sitting on a motorcycle. While the cameraman starts the recording, a crane lifts the bike over an SUV before landing safely in a cinematic style. Yes, the bike was made to pass over the jeep and land on the other side as the crane pulled it.

Twitter user Best of the Best shared this 13-second-long clip on their handle with the caption, "pre-wedding shoots - i’m getting this." The flying motorcycle concept appears to be inspired by big-budget Bollywood movies where the lead actor saves the heroine after a series of incredible stunts. In the video, the couple desired to replicate the movie scene with some Jugaad to obtain the perfect shot.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 906K views and 15K likes. The bizarre experiment by a soon-to-be-married couple has surprised netizens. After watching the video, social media users expressed hilarious opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "It's not for Pre - wedding I think they will give this pic to Bollywood for there next movie Super man and Super woman." Another person commented, "Action director's u hav a gud future in d coming days." Watch the video.

