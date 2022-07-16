Viral video: Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara t-shirt

The viral video depicts a young woman and a man arguing over a Zara top before exiting the Delhi Metro train at the same station. Check out the viral video.

If you've ever known or been a real Delhiite, you know how brand sensitive they are. Wearing a well-known and famous brand, from shoes to clothing, is a huge deal. Assume someone calls your branded T-shirt phoney. That didn't go down well with one woman.

A video apparently depicting a fight between a young woman and a guy onboard a Delhi Metro train over a minor problem has gone popular on social media. The lady can be seen haggling over a 'Rs 1000 Zara t-shirt', which she was carrying in her hand in a packet, in the video, which has elicited both laughter and anger from the Twitterati.

The fight was captured on camera by a train passenger. In a video, the female is seen slapping and beating a kid as he returns a blow or two, both disputing with a salvo of verbal obscenities.

"Mummy ko bolungi main" (I will inform mother) and "tere jaisa ladka kiskiko na mile" (I will inform mother) (No one should get a guy like you). According to what is heard in the video, the man ridiculed the girl's T-shirt, and she was highly outraged.

"I got it from Zara for 1,000," she said. "Doesn't appear to be worth more than 150," he responded. The disagreement became strange when the woman was spotted striking the guy over what he was saying. Finally, both of them can be seen exiting the subway, and passengers can be heard giggling.

She may also be seen striking the man. Before they got off the train at the same station, the man smacked her in the back. While some Twitter users jokingly referred to it as a "couple fight" and "crazy love," others demanded for punishment against anyone who engaged in such behaviour. In just a few days since it was released, the film has received over a million views. It elicited several amusing comments from those who saw it.