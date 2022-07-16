Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara t-shirt

    The viral video depicts a young woman and a man arguing over a Zara top before exiting the Delhi Metro train at the same station. Check out the viral video.

    Viral video Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara tshirt gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    If you've ever known or been a real Delhiite, you know how brand sensitive they are. Wearing a well-known and famous brand, from shoes to clothing, is a huge deal. Assume someone calls your branded T-shirt phoney. That didn't go down well with one woman.

    A video apparently depicting a fight between a young woman and a guy onboard a Delhi Metro train over a minor problem has gone popular on social media. The lady can be seen haggling over a 'Rs 1000 Zara t-shirt', which she was carrying in her hand in a packet, in the video, which has elicited both laughter and anger from the Twitterati.

    The fight was captured on camera by a train passenger. In a video, the female is seen slapping and beating a kid as he returns a blow or two, both disputing with a salvo of verbal obscenities.

    Also Read | Watch: Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising

    "Mummy ko bolungi main" (I will inform mother) and "tere jaisa ladka kiskiko na mile" (I will inform mother) (No one should get a guy like you). According to what is heard in the video, the man ridiculed the girl's T-shirt, and she was highly outraged.

    "I got it from Zara for 1,000," she said. "Doesn't appear to be worth more than 150," he responded. The disagreement became strange when the woman was spotted striking the guy over what he was saying. Finally, both of them can be seen exiting the subway, and passengers can be heard giggling.

    Also Read | Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    She may also be seen striking the man. Before they got off the train at the same station, the man smacked her in the back. While some Twitter users jokingly referred to it as a "couple fight" and "crazy love," others demanded for punishment against anyone who engaged in such behaviour. In just a few days since it was released, the film has received over a million views. It elicited several amusing comments from those who saw it.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral - gps

    Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral

    Watch: Stunning rainbow over Niagara Falls leaves netizens mesmerised - gps

    Watch: Stunning rainbow over Niagara Falls leaves netizens mesmerised

    Watch: Man carries infant on head in a tub: reminds of Baahubali's iconic scene - gps

    Watch: Man carries infant on head in a tub; reminds of Baahubali’s iconic scene

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens - gps

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens

    Man's innovative technique of walking on water impressed businessman Anand Mahindra: watch the video - gps

    Man's innovative technique of walking on water impressed businessman Anand Mahindra: watch the video

    Recent Stories

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon snt

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon

    From curd rice to hotel booking know what will get costlier from July 18 gcw

    From curd, rice to hotel booking; know what will get costlier from July 18

    Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral - gps

    Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral

    football Chelsea fans thrilled after club signs Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly snt

    Chelsea fans thrilled after club signs Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

    Do you know Daler Mehndi Navjot Sindh Sidhu are sharing the same barrack in Patiala Central Jail gcw

    Do you know Daler Mehndi, Navjot Sindh Sidhu are sharing the same barrack in Patiala Central Jail?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon