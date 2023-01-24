Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Annoyed chef releases cockroaches into pub kitchen after fight over pay

    The irritated employee resigned from his job on October 11 due to a disagreement with his boss over unpaid holiday pay. Two days later, he was caught on CCTV releasing cockroaches into the kitchen. Before that, he had sent a threat to the restaurant, saying that he would do so.

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    A restaurant chef in the United Kingdom released 20 cockroaches into the kitchen of the pub where he used to work following a disagreement with his former boss. According to reports, Chef Tom Williams (25) resigned from his job at the Royal William IV pub in Lincoln on October 11, 2022, due to a dispute over holiday pay. Two days later, he was caught on CCTV footage releasing cockroaches into the kitchen. Before that, he had sent a threat to the restaurant, saying that he would do so. 

    Due to health and safety concerns, the staff immediately closed the pub and contacted environmental health officials and pest control. Following this, the pub lost over 22,000 Pounds (Rs 22,25,410) for a thorough cleaning.

    The 25-year-old chef entered the premises and released at least 20 non-native cockroach species that are 'used to feed snakes and tarantulas,' according to the court's documents. Additionally, prosecutor David Eager read a statement from the pub's owner in court.

    "It has had a significant impact on employees and their families. It's not just the company's finances; the rest of the Royal William team, particularly the kitchen team, is upset about what had happened. They were disappointed that someone they worked with would be cruel to them," the court document read.

    The statement further added that William's actions significantly impacted the staff, as they had to stay late cleaning the kitchen. Williams, who was scheduled to stand trial on November 21, failed to appear in court.

    After pleading guilty to a burglary charge intended to cause criminal damage, the chef received a 17-month prison sentence suspended for two years. In addition, the court ordered him to perform 200 hours of unpaid community service.

