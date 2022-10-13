Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Giant Cobra hides inside shoe; hair-raising video goes viral

    A spine-chilling video shows a dangerous cobra hiding inside a shoe. The cobra can be seen curled inside a shoe outside a man's house in Karnataka's Mysore. 

    Giant Cobra hides inside shoe; hair-raising video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    We all know that, during monsoons, snakes hide in odd places. The rainy season is infamous for causing reptiles to appear as unwanted guests in many households. One such video cautioning people to be extra careful in monsoons, as the serpent has been found inside a shoe, has gone viral. 

    Snakes are slippery creatures, capable of gliding into the most bizarre place and camouflaging themselves so cleverly. You might think it is difficult for any reptile to enter your home. However, these creepy reptiles somehow manage to join your premises.

    Also Read: Landing wheel falls off Boeing jet soon after take-off; here's what happens next

    One video from Karnataka's Mysore has emerged on social media showing a giant cobra inside a resident's shoe. According to sources, the man found the serpent hiding in his shoe just when he decided to wear it. 

    The viral video surfaced on various social media platforms with the details about the incident in the caption. In the video, a cobra aggressively comes out of the shoe after the snake catcher pushes the shoe with an iron rod.

    As the snake popped out and spread its hood, people gathered around could be heard screaming.

    As per the sources, the trained personnel then used his hook to shift the snake out of the shoe. The snake catcher caught the reptile by its tail and utilised the iron rod to keep its hood away from his body. Finally, he coaxed the cobra into a plastic jar and tightened the lid.

    In recent times, one might find many such videos on the internet showing cobras hiding inside strange places. However, it is essential and could have been dangerous if the people concerned didn't spot it on time.

    King cobras are the most poisonous snakes in the world. If a King Cobra bites a person, snake poison instantly affects the nervous system, and he won't be able to survive for more than 15 minutes. Even a tiny amount of venom is enough to paralyse a human. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: Elephant enjoys panipuris at roadside stall in Assam; netizens amazed

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
