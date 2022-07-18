Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US restaurant sells dosa as 'naked crepe' for Rs 1400, vada as 'dunked doughnut'; desis can't keep calm

    The "smashed potato crepe" costs $18.69 (Rs 1,491), the "naked crepe" costs $17.59 (Rs 1,404), the "dunked doughnut pleasure" costs $16.49 (Rs 1,316), and the "dunked rice cake delight" costs $15.39 (Rs 1,391). The cuisine shown in the now-viral menu shot includes traditional South Indian meals such as dosa, idli, and sambhar vada. It received 18,000 likes and over 2,200 retweets.

    US restaurant sells dosa as naked crepe for Rs 1400 vada as dunked doghnut desis cant keep calm gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    The menu of an Indian restaurant in the United States has raised an internet discussion. Social media users are debating why the titles of these Indian meals were altered and criticising the restaurant's excessive costs. The cuisine shown in the now-viral menu shot includes traditional South Indian meals such as dosa, idli, and sambhar vada. It received 18,000 likes and over 2,200 retweets after being posted on Twitter on Sunday.

    The "smashed potato crepe" costs $18.69 (Rs 1,491), the "naked crepe" costs $17.59 (Rs 1,404), the "dunked doughnut pleasure" costs $16.49 (Rs 1,316), and the "dunked rice cake delight" costs $15.39 (Rs 1,391). (Rs 1,228). All pricing are estimates. It's safe to assume that hardly one was pleased.

    omfg pic.twitter.com/EEIkpBJcoA

    — inika⛓ (@inika__) July 16, 2022

    Aside from the fact that cuisines are deeply political, and cultural appropriation is a major source of worry, Indians are serious about their food. The menu was not well received on Twitter after it was uploaded by a person going by the handle @inika_.

    Also Read | UP Man's 'Shaktimaan stunt' on moving vehicle failed miserably; know what happens next

    There’s more. pic.twitter.com/BinMJf01Ci

    — Aniruddha (@rapidsnail) July 17, 2022

    If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes. https://t.co/OPIpiP5T7W

    — brojack (@dontwannashar3) July 17, 2022

    They will learn how to pronounce Crêpe but can't say dosa. urgh https://t.co/wSWsSGpktx

    — Anirudh Menon (@kabeermenon) July 17, 2022

    Dosa, a South Indian cuisine staple, has recently been mocked on social media, from being immersed in a mountain of cheese to being slammed into ice cream. It has also been culturally appropriated, much like the Desi roti, which is variously referred to by unfamiliar non-Indians as "pancakes," "bread," or "crepe."

    Also Read: Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral

    The meal is described as "crisp rice batter crepe paired with lentil soup, zesty tomato, and traditional coconut flavour." A "Cheesy Masala Crepe" is also available. Other dishes, like as Uttapam, have been dubbed "Classic Lentil Pancake."

    Twitter users who spotted the menu screenshot went into a frenzy. "Sacrilege! When we refer to a pizza as a pizza everywhere in the globe! Why not try dosa? "enquired a user "The naked crepe has the same vibe as 'Zinda Rice,'" remarked another.

    The users were also taken aback by the restaurant's pricing for these items. "It is illegal to sell south Indian cuisine for more than $1,000. I can buy two dosas (crepes) for 80 rupees everywhere in India. Charging $16 for something you can create for less than $2 (in the United States) is absurd; nonetheless, the profit margins would be obscene "a user said

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts

    UP Man's 'Shaktimaan stunt' on moving vehicle failed miserably; know what happens next - gps

    UP Man's 'Shaktimaan stunt' on moving vehicle failed miserably; know what happens next

    Viral video Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara tshirt gcw

    Viral video: Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara t-shirt

    Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral - gps

    Adorable video of tiny Octopus playing with scuba diver goes viral

    Watch: Stunning rainbow over Niagara Falls leaves netizens mesmerised - gps

    Watch: Stunning rainbow over Niagara Falls leaves netizens mesmerised

    Recent Stories

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts

    Sri Lanka crisis: Acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of presidential election - adt

    Sri Lanka crisis: Acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of presidential election

    Telangana DEECET admit card 2022 released here s how to download and more gcw

    TS DEECET admit card 2022 released; here's how to download and more

    Is Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR going to Oscars 2023? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR going to Oscars 2023? Here's what we know

    Ex Russian President Dmitry Medvedev 'Judgement Day for Ukraine' warning leaves Volodymyr Zelenskyy fuming snt

    Ex-Russian President Medvedev's 'Judgement Day for Ukraine' warning leaves Zelenskyy fuming

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon