US restaurant sells dosa as 'naked crepe' for Rs 1400, vada as 'dunked doughnut'; desis can't keep calm

The menu of an Indian restaurant in the United States has raised an internet discussion. Social media users are debating why the titles of these Indian meals were altered and criticising the restaurant's excessive costs. The cuisine shown in the now-viral menu shot includes traditional South Indian meals such as dosa, idli, and sambhar vada. It received 18,000 likes and over 2,200 retweets after being posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Aside from the fact that cuisines are deeply political, and cultural appropriation is a major source of worry, Indians are serious about their food. The menu was not well received on Twitter after it was uploaded by a person going by the handle @inika_.

If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes. https://t.co/OPIpiP5T7W — brojack (@dontwannashar3) July 17, 2022

They will learn how to pronounce Crêpe but can't say dosa. urgh https://t.co/wSWsSGpktx — Anirudh Menon (@kabeermenon) July 17, 2022

Dosa, a South Indian cuisine staple, has recently been mocked on social media, from being immersed in a mountain of cheese to being slammed into ice cream. It has also been culturally appropriated, much like the Desi roti, which is variously referred to by unfamiliar non-Indians as "pancakes," "bread," or "crepe."

The meal is described as "crisp rice batter crepe paired with lentil soup, zesty tomato, and traditional coconut flavour." A "Cheesy Masala Crepe" is also available. Other dishes, like as Uttapam, have been dubbed "Classic Lentil Pancake."

Twitter users who spotted the menu screenshot went into a frenzy. "Sacrilege! When we refer to a pizza as a pizza everywhere in the globe! Why not try dosa? "enquired a user "The naked crepe has the same vibe as 'Zinda Rice,'" remarked another.

The users were also taken aback by the restaurant's pricing for these items. "It is illegal to sell south Indian cuisine for more than $1,000. I can buy two dosas (crepes) for 80 rupees everywhere in India. Charging $16 for something you can create for less than $2 (in the United States) is absurd; nonetheless, the profit margins would be obscene "a user said