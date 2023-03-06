UP police saves woman, child who slipped while deboarding moving train in Kanpur; watch video

In a video, a woman is seen throwing a bag on the platform of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Railway Station, deboarding the moving train with her child, and slipping off. Fortunately, a police personnel's timely action saved the woman and her child.

Deboarding a moving train can be extremely dangerous and is not advised under any circumstances. Attempting to get off a moving train can lead to severe injury or even death, as the person can lose their balance, fall onto the tracks, or hit an object while trying to jump off.

Commuters must wait until the train has come to a complete stop before attempting to deboard. If you miss your stop, waiting for the next station is safer. However, people risk their lives and try to get off the running train. One such incident occurred recently in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Railway Station.

Also Read: Two giant lizards fight while standing, confusing netizens; watch viral video

In a 14-second-long video, a child is seen running on a platform next to a slow-moving train as he watches his mother alighting the train. However, things turned wrong as the woman missed the step and almost fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

However, a railway police personnel witnessed this nerve-wracking incident and took action to save the lives of a woman passenger and her child. In the video, the railway cop is seen saving the life of a woman and her child who accidentally slipped while attempting to get off. The police officer has also been seen pulling the woman away from the train and standing her up.

UP police shared this video on the micro-blogging site and saluted the heroic act of head constable Shailendra, mentioning the details about the incident in the caption.

Since being shared online, the video accumulated over 37.6K views and 976 likes. Social media users praised the police officer for his alertness and timely action. A few netizens also suggested the authorities to reward the police officers for rescuing the life of the woman. Watch the video.

Also Read: Air India Business Class passenger finds insect in meal served to him on Mumbai-Chennai flight