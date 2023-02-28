Air India Business Class passenger finds insect in meal served to him on Mumbai-Chennai flight

In a shocking incident, an Air India passenger named Mahavir Jain, who was travelling from Mumbai to Chennai on a business class flight on Monday (February 27), shared a video of an insect he found in the meal served to him.

It is unfortunate to hear reports about several airlines providing poor and have quality issues. These incidents can harm the reputation of the airlines and the travel industry as a whole. Airlines need to prioritise the quality of their services, including the food served onboard and the timeliness of their flights.

It is also the airlines' duty to immediately address any customer complaints or concerns and work towards improving their overall service standards.

In the case of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, his complaint about the quality of food served on an Air India flight highlights the importance of maintaining high standards of food quality and ensuring that passengers are provided with a satisfactory dining experience while flying.

Overall, the airlines must focus on providing a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for their passengers, including prompt and efficient service, quality meals, and timely flights. By doing so, they can enhance their reputation and build customer loyalty and trust.

However, an Air India passenger named Mahavir Jain, who travelled from Mumbai to Chennai on a business class flight, shared a shocking video he recorded. Jain took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the meal served to him. The video shows an insect crawling through a half-eaten food plate.

Following the incident, Air India airline promptly replied to Jain's complaint and expressed regret over the flying experience with them. It also said that they strictly follow hygienic measures at every process step.

However, social media users were unhappy with the frequent cases of finding unwanted things in the served food onboard. Netizens expressed their hate in the comments section as well. Several users pointed out the poor service was not anticipated when the passenger was spending so much on a comfortable flight. Watch the video.

