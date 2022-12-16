UFO spotted? strange light appears in West Bengal sky leave people amazed: Watch video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The sudden appearance of the strange light triggered panic among people and most of them questioned whether "it was an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO)?"

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    After a mysterious light was spotted in the sky for around five minutes over several parts of West Bengal, many people's imaginations sprung to the alien end of the spectrum. This light was visible in Bishnupur, Kirnahar, Ghatal, and Murshidabad at around 5:47 pm on Thursday.

    The sudden appearance of the strange light triggered panic among people and most of them questioned whether "it was an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO)?"

    Later it was divulged that the illumination in the sky resulted from the recent night trials of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-V, in the Bay of Bengal. 

    On Thursday, India successfully conducted night trials of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile. It is reportedly said that the missile can reach targets beyond 5000 kilometres and is critical to India's self-defence capabilities. The launch was carried out at 5:30 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.  

    However, social media sites were abuzz with discussions on 'mysterious light across the Kolkata skies'. Here's how the netizens reacted:

     

     

     

     

     

