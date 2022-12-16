Jamia Masjid in Srinagar prohibits photography in mosque, men and women from sitting together

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earlier in November, New Delhi's Jama Masjid took an unprecedented move to exclude girls from entering. It is reportedly said that the Jama Masjid management issued an order preventing solitary or group of girls from entering the mosque.

    The management of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar has issued a notification banning photography inside the mosque and asking men and women to not sit together in its lawns.

    In the notification put up all around the mosque complex, the Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid said that entry of photography equipment is also prohibited.

    "Photographers or camera persons are prohibited to take any kind of photos or clicks inside the mosque. Even equipments used to click any kind of photos are totally disallowed and need to be stopped at the gate forthwith," it read. 

    The historic masjid also prohibited carrying of eatables into the mosque premises. "Nobody is allowed to have lunch or any kind of eatables inside the mosque. As such, visitors need to be stopped at the gate itself," the notification read.

    The management of the 14th century mosque directed its security guards to implement the instructions immediately. Women can enter a mosque if there is a designated place for them, separate from men.

    Earlier in November, New Delhi's Jama Masjid took an unprecedented move to exclude girls from entering. It is reportedly said that the Jama Masjid management issued an order preventing solitary or group of girls from entering the mosque.

    According to reports, the Jama Masjid administration has also posted signs outside the mosque notifying tourists that girls are not welcome inside. The sign boards are located outside the mosque's three entrances.

    However, females are permitted to enter the Mosque with their husbands or families, according to the masjid administration. After the order was issued, some took offence and even chastised the administration for its edict, terming it as a "fundamentalist mentality."

    (With inputs from PTI)

