'To, Santa...' 8-yr-old girl asks ‘money for mum and dad’ in a heart-breaking letter; Check out

Instead of asking for gifts for herself, the selfless girl asked Santa to help her mum and dad with their finances, as they were struggling with bills. The letter from 8-year-old girl has gone viral on Twitter, leaving many heartbroken.

Children are busy making wish lists for Santa as Christmas approaches. Children send letters to Santa Claus as part of the Christmas custom in order to have their wishes come true. Children write to Santa asking for everything from play stations to brand-new phones in the hopes that their dreams would come true and they will get what they have been longing for.

While most kids ask for their favourite candy, games, etc. for Christmas, one eight-year-old girl's tearful letter to Santa has gone viral on social media. The little girl's aunt, Nicole Connell, posted the letter on Twitter. "My Sister has just found this letter to Santa, written by her 8-year-old Daughter. It's made me cry a lot to think that someone so young is even thinking about this!" Nicole wrote.

The letter reads, "To Santa, all I want for Christmas is some money for Mummy and Daddy. They struggle with bills and mortgages. I even feel sad. Please, please Santa can you make it work? I know it's a lot though I'm sorry. Love Emmie. Please."

The letter has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens teary-eyed. One user said, "Tears and everything. How can they expect us to survive this is cruel."

