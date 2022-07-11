Tiger collided with a vehicle while running across the road in Malaysia: watch video

While driving down a dark highway, a Malayan tiger came running out of nowhere and hit the vehicle on the road. The incident occurred somewhere in Kelantan.

You might have spotted wild animals while driving on a highway in and around forests. The night journey is quite dangerous because the animal can come out of nowhere and crash with the vehicle if it's too dark. It's harmful to the creatures; perhaps they succumb to injuries after a deadly hit from a vehicle. One such incident occurred in Malaysia, and the whole episode was captured on camera.

The video shows a man driving the vehicle on a dark highway when a Malayan tiger appears out of nowhere and strikes the car. Following sources, the happening occurred somewhere in Kelantan. When the tiger unexpectedly crossed the road, the vehicle driver failed to apply the brakes in time, causing the tiger to bounce to the other side of the road. After the accident, the tiger quickly recovered and ran away from the car. Going by the video, It appears like both the tiger and driver were fortunate and escaped unhurt.

The video initially went viral on Facebook, now posted on Twitter by Ratu Rimba with the caption, "This is absolutely horrifying. No streetlights driving between forests/plantations = danger to wildlife and humans. Not sure how the tiger is doing, though."

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on various social media platforms. Social media users are concerned about the tiger and urged the respected authorities to inspect the animal and to provide suitable treatment as the Malayan tigers are an endangered species in Malaysia. Watch the video.

