    Three tigers hunt for a duck in lake; watch who gets it

    A video of three tigers trying to catch a duck in a lake is making rounds on social media, and netizens found it interesting to watch.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    Animal videos over the internet are one among those videos that never fail us in entertaining. Some of such videos can make us smile, while some can leave us surprised. Such as this video of three tigers trying to catch a duck in a lake is leaving the internet surprised. Tigers, unlike lions, don't hunt in packs. Tigers always hunt by themselves, and it is always interesting to watch them hunting for the same prey.

    In the video, three tigers can be seen standing in a lake in the middle of the forest to hunt a duck. Two tigers can be seen standing in the shallow water in the lake, while the third one is standing outside the lake. As they see the duck, the middle tiger jumps to catch it but fails as the duck submerges into the water escaping from them.

    But the tiger was sure that the duck would again come up. As they spot the duck again, the middle tiger jumps to catch it but fails again as the duck quickly submerges into the water. Now, the angry tiger was more focused and waited eagerly for the duck to come up again. As the duck shows up again, the middle tiger pounced on the duck and grabbed the duck with its mouth.

    The two other tigers keep on watching as the middle one walks away like a king with its prey. However, both tigers do not leave the lake and hopefully wait for another duck to appear. Take a look at the video here:

    The viral video was shared on an Instagram page named beauty.wildlifee and has gathered more than 45K views so far. Netizens enjoyed watching the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man offers water to bird and saves its life; netizens heart it out

    ALSO READ: Watch: Fox cubs ball play in the garden; cute video will make your day

