Stuntman's beard catches fire as he performs dangerous stunt; horrific incident goes viral

The viral video shows a man performing a dangerous stunt using petrol and a fire stick. Unfortunately, the action went wrong, and the flames nearly engulfed the stuntman's face.

Fire stunts are hazardous and can often go wrong if not performed safely. One such video of a dangerous action that went wrong has surfaced online. The video shows a man performing a risky stunt with petrol and fire. However, the situation took an unexpected turn, and his beard caught fire.

Instagram user Ravi Patidar shared this video on social media. During an event that appeared to be a puja pandal, a man stands on a platform in front of the audience with a fire stick. Moments later, the stuntman takes a sip of petrol, brings the firestick close to his face and blows it over the fire. That's when the horrifying incident occurred.

The flames engulf and set fire to his mouth and beard as soon as he spits petrol on the fire.

The man was seen patting it to put out the fire. People standing next to him rush to douse the fire and rescue him. They also successfully extinguish the fire by patting the man's face several times. There is not much information about where this episode occurred.

After being shared online, the video received over 12.5 million views and 680K likes. Social media users were terrified and said people should not attempt such dangerous stunts. A few others expressed concern over the man, while others criticised the stuntman for executing such life-threatening actions. A user wrote, "𝑨𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒕 𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒐 𝒃𝒉𝒂𝒊 𝒚𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒃 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒅 𝒅𝒐 𝒏𝒂 𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒓 𝒑𝒍𝒛." Another person commented, "Yah Aag hai aag se khelo Mat jal jaaoge."

Recently, an 18-year-old boy was severely injured after the "fire haircut" went wrong in Vapi town of Gujarat's Valsad district. The victim, identified as Arif, whose entire head caught fire during the process. The man had severe burn injuries on his neck and chest and was immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment.

