    Watch: Snakes fight to consume chickens, find out who wins

    A viral video shows two snakes going behind dead chickens. It looks like both the snakes want their meal back.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Snakes usually sneak into farms to kill chickens or eat chicken eggs. They sometimes kill grown-up chickens. However, they can’t eat and digest them quickly. Nevertheless, snakes will kill the adult chickens to access their chicks. Fortunately, several serpents are too small to terrorise adult chickens. However, a bite from a venomous one may be fatal. A viral video emerged on social media, showing two snakes crawling behind dead chickens to eat them. 

    Instagram user ‘snake._.world’ posted this video on their handle. In the video, two snakes on a mat grasp a chick each in their mouths. Towards the end, the snake on the top appears greedy for a dual meal and carries both the chick in its mouth and takes them away. The other snake can be seen going after it to get its hunt back.  

    Finally, the greedy snake holds the chicks tightly and won’t let them go. However, the other snake gives up and wriggles away.  

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 1686 views. Social media users wrote hilarious opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Chickens are food. Snakes are beautiful. Nuff said." Another person commented, "Nothing is wrong here we eat chicken or damn self!!" Take a look.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
