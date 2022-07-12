Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral

Heavy rains have continued to hit several parts of India. The constant downpour has caused disrupted traffic movement, waterlogging and flood-like situations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunder and lightning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala over the next few days.

The monsoon is known for shifting creatures into uninvited visitors in many homes with other rain-related problems. One such video warning people to be extra cautious in monsoons as the reptile can be found in the most bizarre places, has gone viral. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on Twitter with the caption, "You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take the help of trained personnel. WA fwd."

In the video, a snake is coiled up inside a shoe, and the trained personnel working on the rescue can be seen. The snake rescuer also heard providing instructions on why it is essential to dust the shoes before wearing them. As the trained professional inserts the iron rod inside the shoe, the snake can be seen coming out of it and attempting to attack.

The woman also manages to extract the snake from the footwear with the help of a snake-catching rod. In the end, the trained personnel slowly shifted the reptile with her professional techniques.

After being shared online, the video has received over 156K views and 5000 likes. Social media users found the video 'scary'. A few netizens also thanked the IFS officer for conveying the information to be cautious. Take a look.

