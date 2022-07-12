Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral

    A video of a trained professional rescuing the snake curled inside a shoe surfaced on social media.

    Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Heavy rains have continued to hit several parts of India. The constant downpour has caused disrupted traffic movement, waterlogging and flood-like situations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunder and lightning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala over the next few days. 

    The monsoon is known for shifting creatures into uninvited visitors in many homes with other rain-related problems. One such video warning people to be extra cautious in monsoons as the reptile can be found in the most bizarre places, has gone viral. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on Twitter with the caption, "You will find them at oddest possible places in monsoons. Be careful. Take the help of trained personnel. WA fwd."

    Also Read: Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love

    In the video, a snake is coiled up inside a shoe, and the trained personnel working on the rescue can be seen. The snake rescuer also heard providing instructions on why it is essential to dust the shoes before wearing them. As the trained professional inserts the iron rod inside the shoe, the snake can be seen coming out of it and attempting to attack.

    The woman also manages to extract the snake from the footwear with the help of a snake-catching rod. In the end, the trained personnel slowly shifted the reptile with her professional techniques. 

    After being shared online, the video has received over 156K views and 5000 likes. Social media users found the video 'scary'. A few netizens also thanked the IFS officer for conveying the information to be cautious. Take a look.

    Also Read: Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love - gps

    Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral - gps

    Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    Viral video: Hares exchange punches in middle of road; netizens amused-tgy

    Viral video: Hares exchange punches in middle of road; netizens amused

    Watch Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale-tgy

    Watch: Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale

    Tiger collided with a vehicle while running across the road in Malaysia: watch video - gps

    Tiger collided with a vehicle while running across the road in Malaysia: watch video

    Recent Stories

    Are you facing hair or scalp allergies? All you need to know about hair-related issues RBA

    Are you facing hair or scalp allergies? All you need to know about hair-related issues

    SpiceJets Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to nose wheel malfunction; 9th technical issue in 24 days - adt

    SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to nose wheel malfunction; 9th technical issue in 24 days

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download - adt

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download

    Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along trending for single take on population growth thanks netizens with Govinda meme gcw

    'Itni Khushi': Nagaland minister trending for 'single' take on population growth thanks netizens

    Liverpool will give it its best and try to win it all - Diogo Jota ahead of Manchester United friendly-ayh

    'Liverpool will give it its best and try to win it all' - Diogo Jota ahead of Man United friendly

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon