    Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love

    A heartwarming video of mother jumbo safeguarding her newborn calf from heavy rain will make your day.

    Team Newsable
    Tamil Nadu, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    We all know that mother's selfless love and sacrifice for her children are priceless. A mother works hard to provide her baby with sound knowledge, skills and capabilities. Motherly love is considered a possessive attachment where she safeguards her children at all costs. She is even ready to sacrifice her life for her children. Not just in humans, but such firm intuitions are dominant in animals too. One such video of a mother elephant guarding her little one against the rain has gone viral.

    IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted a few-second clip on the micro-blogging site and captioned it, saying, "One of those rare moments when the earth is blessed with the birth of an adorable baby elephant. Mother elephant is like a big umbrella protecting the baby under her belly from heavy rains."

    As mentioned in the caption, the video was recorded in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur municipality in the Nilgiri district. In the video, the mother elephant is working as a shield covering her calf from getting drenched in the rain. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 17K views and 1320 likes. Social media users are connected by the mother elephant's nurturing and protective intuitions. A user wrote, "Man has got to learn a lot from animals, especially when it comes to caring for the young ones." Another person commented, "Mothers are mother across the universe; God just keep like that only." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 2:25 PM IST
