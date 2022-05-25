Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elephant slaps girl, snatches mobile as she attempts to click picture; watch

    Video of a jumbo slapping a girl in the face with its trunk after she tried to click its picture has emerged on social media and has gone viral.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 25, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    The internet is filled with numerous animal videos that can be scary, funny or adorable. There are also videos of animals lovingly  interacting with humans. But at the same time, sometimes, interacting with wild animals can go haywire.  Recently, a video of an elephant’s interaction with humans has come forward on social media, wherein the jumbo is seen slapping a girl for wanting to click a picture with it.

    The video was recorded at an elephant enclosure, and the jumbo can be seen encircled by a small boundary. A group of foreigners are also seen near the elephant. The tusker looks peaceful with visitors who are trying to touch its trunk and play with it in the video. The elephant seems calm until a girl takes out her mobile and clicks a photograph of the elephant. While the girl attempted to take a picture, the jumbo got angry and slapped her on the face with its trunk. As the girl moves out of the frame in fear, others also step backwards. In the meantime, the elephant attempts to pick up the smartphone with its trunk. 

    Twitter user FailArmy shared the video on their handle with the caption, "Fact: Elephants don’t give a sh*t about your Wordle score." Reportedly, the girl accepted the elephant's power and felt like ten people had smashed her at once. Fortunately, she didn't have any severe injuries.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 523K views and 137 likes. Social media users wrote hilarious reactions in the comments section. A user wrote, "This elephant bothered more about looks than the camera light." Another person commented, "Should ask before taking pics I guess? Bit of a grumpy puss that one." Take a look.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
