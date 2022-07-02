Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Orangutan babysits three Tiger cubs; heart-warming video will make your day

    An adorable video of an orangutan feeding and playing with three baby tiger cubs like a mother has been winning the hearts of social media users. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    A heart-warming video of a buffalo rescuing a tortoise by turning it upside down using its horn has gone viral recently. The video proved that animals are benevolent creatures who show compassion and generosity towards each other. Interactions between adorable animals of various species are delightful to watch. Without verbal communication, animals somehow comprehend when the other animal is in need. 

    One more such video has resurfaced on the internet. A heart-warming video of a male orangutan feeding and playing with three baby tiger cubs like a mother has made netizens emotional. Yes, an old video shows an orangutan in Myrtle Beach Safari, South Carolina, who is said to be adopted three tiger cubs and became their “surrogate mother”. 

    In the video, the orangutan can be seen feeding the baby tiger milk out of a bottle as a mother and hugging and cuddling with them. The cheerful orangutan also plays with the adorable baby tiger cubs and showers them with love.  The video will make you expressive and leave you teary-eyed to witness such a captivating sight.

    Twitter user and Forest officer Dr Samrat Gowda shared this video on the microblogging site with the caption, "Any suitable caption for this beautiful clip?...." After being shared online, the video accumulated over 238K views and 11K likes. The kind and gracious gesture of the orangutan has won social media users' hearts, who also expressed that animals are better than humans in the comments section.

    A user wrote, "They Dont have any cast/Religion/Race. It indicates Humans should lern from Animals." Another person commented, "Now, I understand why zoo is maintained in the city, to remind so called human beings , on the power of love and care for all." Watch the video.

