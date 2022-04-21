Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    News anchor's hilarious Ukraine-Russia war coverage goes viral

    A viral video of a TV anchor reporting from the war-torn Ukraine has emerged on social media. The video will certainly leave you in splits for the hilarious style in which the anchor does the reporting.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Even after two months of Russia’s invasion, the war continues in Ukraine. While Ukraine has refused to surrender and continues to protect its country, Russia too had declined to withdraw its forces from the war.

    Amidst the war, it is the Ukrainian people who are at loss as Russia continues to destroy t Ukraine. In order to save themselves, the  Ukrainian nationals are leaving their own country and seeking refuge in other countries. At the same time, there are many Ukrainians who continue to be in locked in their houses, waiting for the war to come to an end.

    Satellite pictures, media coverages, and social media posts show a fierce Ukraine, with empty roads and demolished buildings, rising death numbers, military vehicles running on the streets, etc.

    News reporters from various parts of the country are setting their lives in danger by giving a live reportage on a daily basis of the situation in the war-torn Ukraine.

    Amidst this, an Indian news reporter’s reportage has gone viral on social media. More than the information that she brings to the audience, it is her peculiar style of reporting style from the ground level that has left social media users in a split.
    Yes, a viral video shows a popular Hindi news channels’ anchor Shazia Nisar, who is presently in Ukraine, enthusiastically jumping while reporting live. The footage shows herself making dramatic gestures.

    Netizens carefully observed this, while many chose to troll the journalist for being insensitive and trying to sensationalise the issue while in the war zone. Along with the hilarious comments, a few users also described that the quality of journalism degraded. Also, the sensitivity and integrity towards the issue are lost. Take a look.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
