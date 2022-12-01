Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newly-wed Kerala couple's photoshoot captures elephant attack; video goes viral

    A viral video shows an elephant getting disturbed while a newly-married couple poses for a photo session inside Guruvayur temple in Kerala.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    We all know that elephant videos are the most treasured videos on social media. From Forest officials rescuing a wild elephant to a giant animal showing mischievous behaviour, all sorts of content one can find on the internet.

    Recently, an angry elephant standing right behind the newlywed couple at Kerala's Guruvayur temple attacking the mahout has surfaced online. Instagram user and photographer Wedding Mojito posted this video on social media. Reportedly, the incident occurred on November 10 in Thrissur.

    The scary happening shocked the devotees present inside the temple entrance. The video starts with the newlywed couple reaching the temple's inner courtyard for a photoshoot. One can also notice the elephant standing silently right in front of them. 

    As the photographer begins to click the pictures of the couple, the elephant, which was strolling, gets agitated, turns around and attacks a nearby standing mahout. Then, the furious elephant attempts to pick up a man with its trunk; however, the man falls and escapes. Nevertheless, the angry jumbo successfully snatches the man's dhoti. The person sitting atop the elephant appears to have lost control of the animal, resulting in a shocking incident.

    The groom also remembered the happening in the video and talked about it. He said when everyone started screaming, his wife grabbed his hand and ran away. Some time ago, wild elephants crushed someone in a forest area in Kerala's Kollam. Police said a group of three elephants allegedly attacked the man in his mid-50s while wandering on the road around the dense forest.

    This video was shared online seven days ago and accumulated over 1281 likes and 41 comments. Social media expressed their opinions in the comments section of the post.

    Guruvayur temple is a Hindu temple devoted to Guruvayurappan, a form of Vishnu, located in Guruvayur in Kerala. The holy place is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Guruvayur temple is also famous for Hindu wedding ceremonies. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
