    Man's strange soldier-like dance moves in Baarat, leave netizens amazed

    A hilarious video emerged on social media which shows a man dancing like a  soldier in his friend's wedding procession.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    A man’s unusual dance at a wedding procession has captured the attention of the social media users. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared this video on Twitter, which will make your day for sure. In the video, a man can be seen dancing as a soldier at his friend’s wedding procession. Soon after finishing the training, it looks like this person reached his friend's wedding.

    The video shows several people dancing as the wedding band plays music. However, the centre of attraction is the man with a moustache wearing a red shirt. His unique dance steps will bring a smile to your face. It seems that instead of a baraat dance, he is practicing for march past.

    He is seen with intense facial expressions, stamping his feet like a warrior and saluting. After performing these steps, he does the PT drills and then turns his arm funnily. After watching the video, social media users were left amazed and found the man’s unique moves hilarious. 

    Going by the video, it looks like the wedding took place in a rural area. There is not much information about the clip and whether the man performed these moves in an inebriate state. After being shared online, the video has collected over 370K views and 18.9K likes. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
