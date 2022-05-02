Watch: Man’s hilarious workout video goes viral

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a video of a person attempting to do pushups. However, his attempt goes awfully wrong, leaving the internet in splits.

Regular exercise is important to keep one's body fit and healthy. In their busy schedules, people are battling hard with commitments. In such a scenario, regularly we get hilarious videos and chores. Everyone benefits from the workout, regardless of age, sex or physical ability. Exercise is beneficial in controlling weight. It also combats health conditions and diseases.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared one such video, which can be a stress buster. In the video, a man tried to do some crunches but stumbled and fell off his seat. However, the man refuses to give up. Soon he gets up and acts to exercise again as if nothing had happened. He does different exercises on the same seat. After watching the clip, social media users burst into laughter and also admired the man for not giving up.

IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra shared this video on Twitter with the caption translated to English, “No matter whatever the beginning, The finish should be in style. good morning."

Dipanshu Kabra is an active user of social media. Time and again, he has shared inspirational and hilarious content on the Microblogging site.

Earlier, he shared a weird video of a man grooving to the rhythm of the drum parade in style. He even executes bounce and turns his arms.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 427K views and 20.7K likes. Netizens were unable to stop giggling and putting out their opinions. Watch the video.

