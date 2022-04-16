Watch: Man falls from BMW as friend attempts to show off at car meet

A viral video shows a British man falling out of a convertible BMW as the car driver tried to look stylish at a car meet up in the UK. Reportedly, the incident happened at the “Ultimate BMW Car Meet” held at the British Motor Museum in Warwick, UK.

The occasion had BMW lovers who were desperate to glimpse altered cars. However, the black convertible BMW driver got a little too excited and tried to show off, which went wrong.

In the video, one can see four friends going to the venue in the trendy BMW M4. One of the men dressed in black can be seen sitting on the back of the drop-top BMW. After crossing a speed bump, the driver instantly accelerates the car and roars the engine, sending the man in black flying off the back edge and falling on the road behind the car.

As the onlookers witnessed, the embarrassed man voluntarily got up while his friends stopped the car. Some individuals obviously couldn’t help but hear giggling in the 14-second-long clip.

The man dusted himself off as the spectators observed before stepping back toward the BMW. While the moment was discomfiting for the man and his friends, the hilarious video has left netizens in splits. Watch the video.

