Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Keep your head stable, mind clear...' Anand Mahindra's shares Monday motivation

    Anand Mahindra is back with a motivational post. His recent video post reveals a kestrel balancing in mid-air while looking for prey. In the video, the bird keeps its head perfectly still while hovering.

    Keep your head stable, mind clear... Anand Mahindra's shares Monday motivation - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Businessman Anand Mahindra is well known for his exciting and creative posts. The Mahindra group chairman has gained popularity on Twitter over time. The industrialist is recognised for his multiple posts, entertaining, educating, and inspiring social media followers and expressing his perspective on current events. Undoubtedly, Anand Mahindra's social media handle is a treasure trove of uncommon yet creative stuff that can quickly capture netizens' attention.

    Today Anand Mahindra shared his Monday Motivation mantra with his 9.8 million followers. His latest post is dedicated to people who are going through turbulent times. The 31-second-long video shows a kestrel balancing in mid-air. 

    Also Read: Ola electric scooter turns saviour during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat; Find out how

    In the video, the kestrel was hovering with its gaze concentrated on its prey. The bird sailed on the air current with its tail fanned. It keeps its head entirely still while balancing in place. The bird manages to hover at a location because they fly into the air at a speed equal to that of the wind. Anand Mahindra appreciates the bird's focused gaze and mentions that Nature never forgets to deliver life lessons. 

    Sharing the video on Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote an inspirational message saying, "Keep your head stable, your mind clear & your eyes watchful." in the caption.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on the Internet and gained over 4.4 million views and 11.3K likes. Social media users responded to the clip with enthusiasm. A few netizens said this is an ideal example of grit and determination. 

    A user wrote, "It’s always a pleasure to read your tweets. Look forward to the motivational ones specially. Thank you sir." Another person commented, "Well Said, Sir. A very universally true practical thought, which we should always remember."

    Also Read: Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here


     

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record - gps

    Watch: Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record

    Ravana ride bike on Mumbai streets for road safety - gps

    Watch: Ravana ride bike on Mumbai streets for road safety

    Watch Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; three including female cop injured - adt

    Watch: Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; female cop injured

    Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13 netizens react gcw

    Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

    Boy catches giant king cobra with bare hands; find out what happens next - gps

    Boy catches giant king cobra with bare hands; find out what happens next

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress latest post from Australia has fans talking-ayh

    Is Urvashi Rautela stalking Rishabh Pant? Actress's latest post from Australia has fans talking

    Phone Bhoot Trailer Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's film has fun and horrific elements RBA

    Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan's film has fun and horrific elements

    Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies brought back to camp in Matli; snowfall hinders search operation AJR

    Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies brought back to camp in Matli; snowfall hinders search operation

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6 1 inch screen likely to launch in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch screen, likely to launch in 2024: Report

    football epl everton vs man united cr700 Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to fans; lauds team's 'great win' snt

    CR700 and counting! Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to Man United fans; lauds team's 'great win'

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon