'Keep your head stable, mind clear...' Anand Mahindra's shares Monday motivation

Anand Mahindra is back with a motivational post. His recent video post reveals a kestrel balancing in mid-air while looking for prey. In the video, the bird keeps its head perfectly still while hovering.

Businessman Anand Mahindra is well known for his exciting and creative posts. The Mahindra group chairman has gained popularity on Twitter over time. The industrialist is recognised for his multiple posts, entertaining, educating, and inspiring social media followers and expressing his perspective on current events. Undoubtedly, Anand Mahindra's social media handle is a treasure trove of uncommon yet creative stuff that can quickly capture netizens' attention.

Today Anand Mahindra shared his Monday Motivation mantra with his 9.8 million followers. His latest post is dedicated to people who are going through turbulent times. The 31-second-long video shows a kestrel balancing in mid-air.

Also Read: Ola electric scooter turns saviour during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat; Find out how

In the video, the kestrel was hovering with its gaze concentrated on its prey. The bird sailed on the air current with its tail fanned. It keeps its head entirely still while balancing in place. The bird manages to hover at a location because they fly into the air at a speed equal to that of the wind. Anand Mahindra appreciates the bird's focused gaze and mentions that Nature never forgets to deliver life lessons.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote an inspirational message saying, "Keep your head stable, your mind clear & your eyes watchful." in the caption.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on the Internet and gained over 4.4 million views and 11.3K likes. Social media users responded to the clip with enthusiasm. A few netizens said this is an ideal example of grit and determination.

A user wrote, "It’s always a pleasure to read your tweets. Look forward to the motivational ones specially. Thank you sir." Another person commented, "Well Said, Sir. A very universally true practical thought, which we should always remember."

Also Read: Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here



