Here’s why a newly-wed couple was running on the road in their wedding attire; watch

A viral video shows a newly wedded bride and groom in their marriage attire running in the middle of the road.

As the wedding season is nearing, various kinds of entertaining and hilarious videos from the ceremonies create ripples on digital media and grab netizens' attention. Social media users want to watch these sorts of clips which will make their day for sure. One such video of a couple after their wedding running on the road has emerged on social media.

Instagram user RK Khan posted this clip on his handle. In the video, a bride and groom can be seen racing in their wedding attires. The newly-wed bride and groom are running in the middle of the road, which appears to be a village road. Along with the bride and groom, a few others also be seen with them.

After watching the clip social media users assumed that the bride and groom were running behind a vehicle as it passed leaving them behind.

After being shared online, the video has collected over 12.5 million views and 463k likes. Netizens wrote hilarious responses in the comments section. A user wrote,"Isko bolte he bhaag ke shaadi karna." Another commented, "Syd ye v koi rasam ho."

According to Hindu religion, marriages are made in heaven and the bond is considered to last for seven lifetimes. Hindu marriages include a detailed process of rituals and traditions, which is varied from state to state in India. However, every tradition and ritual has a intellectual and spiritual importance.

Although, a few rituals such as Kanyadaan, Panigrahana, and Saptapadi are common in Hindu weddings. Watch the video.

Also Read: People catching fish using drones amid lockdown in Shanghai has gone viral; watch

Also Read: Watch: Naughty Turtle troubles a huge Lion while drinking water