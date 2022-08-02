Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch

    A viral video shows half-submerged vehicles driving through the flooded streets of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

    Lucknow, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 7:21 PM IST

    The persistent rainfall has created havoc in several parts of the country. The continuous downpour has disrupted traffic movement and caused waterlogging and other rain-related incidents. Road and rail connectivity has been disrupted in several states. 

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall over north India for the next few days. The water level of major rivers was already beyond the danger zone and was threatening after incessant rain. Several areas were submerged in the country, and many landslides and floods were reported. In such a difficult time, a video from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has emerged on social media.

    Also Read: Crab brushing sand off its eyes has mesmerised netizens; watch video here

    The video shows one of the famous streets of the UP capital significantly flooded due to the heavy rain over the weekend. Waterlogging made Lucknow streets look like desi 'Venice.' Lawyer, legal consultant and Twitter user Areeb Uddin shared this video on his social media handle and mentioned details about the incident in the caption.

    In the video, one can see traffic diligently moving via the overflowed streets of Lucknow. While a group of bystanders witnessed the incident from a over bridge, several half-submerged vehicles were driving through the flooded streets. 

    Driving on the roads, which were also filled with water, is risky. When the whole street is flooded, the driver will never have any idea about where the road starts or end. Also, If the vehicle is driven through water, there is a chance that the engine will get hydro-locked.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 376K views and 1596 retweets. Social media users expressed concern over the situation and started a debate over the government in the comments section. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: chicken taking an UBER ride; hilarious video delighted netizens

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 7:21 PM IST
