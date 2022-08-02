Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crab brushing sand off its eyes has mesmerised netizens; watch video here

    A viral video of a crab wiping sand off its eyes has emerged on social media. Twitter user Buitengebieden shared the video.

    India, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    We all are aware of how the animal world is exhilarating. The planet has plenty of animals of different species and their skills and proficiency to survive. Many times, such activity leaves humans in wonder. Today we have one such video to explain that. 

    Twitter user Buitengebieden who often shares adorable and amusing animal videos, shared this video with the caption, "Crab wiping his eyes.." The video shows a crab wiping sand off its eyes with its claws. Yes, one little Hermit crab can be seen sitting on an individual's thigh.

    One can notice sand all over its body, also in its eyes. However, the wise crab witnessed wiping off its eyes with tiny claws in a wiper-like action. After watching the adorable move of the crab, netizens were mesmerised.

    The lovely creatures on the earth know the strange ways of delighting humans. Watching such animals on social media is fascinating because their adorable antics and play rarely fail to bring a smile to netizens' faces. So nobody ever desires to bypass such footage because watching such videos is an element of entertainment and joy.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and received over 4.8 million views and 176 thousand likes. The stunning video amazed social media users, who took to the comments section to express their opinions. A user wrote, "I wonder if crabs think humans walk sideways …" Another person commented, "I am still mystified as to why I can eat a crab; they are adorable, but am terrified of & could never eat a spider." Take a look.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
