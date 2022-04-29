Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him’ watch

    A huge black mamba was found crawling across a road in South Africa after a vehicle ran over it.

    Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him' watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    South Africa, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    After a car ran over it, a giant black mamba was spotted slithering across a road in South Africa. Snake catcher, Nick Evans, shared the video on Facebook. A vast snake can be seen in the video with its head raised.

    The residents witnessed the mamba in injured condition and halted traffic to avoid additional harm or death and decided to call snake catcher Nick Evans. Upon arrival, the snake catcher was impressed by the 2.4-metre height of the snake after it rose off from the ground. He explained that the black mambas raise their heads only when they are cornered or threatened. According to Nick Evans, black mambas are known for slithering flat on the ground. However, it would have been in unimaginable pain after the car ran over it.

    The snake catcher managed to grab the injured mamba, and upon inspecting its head, he found blood in the snake's mouth and nose. The snake-catcher carried it with him and stated that it appeared to be strong after a few hours of the incident. Nick Evans is hoping for the snake's speedy recovery. It is believed that black mambas are venomous and are the most harmful snakes in the world. They are identified as Africa's longest snake and can reach up to 14 feet in length. 

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 88K views and 1.8K likes. Netizens, too, thanked people who helped rescue the snake. A user wrote, "Poor animal. Thanks to the kind people that saved it and phoned you. Are you able to give it meds to reduce its pain? Hoping it makes a full and speedy recovery - thanks for all you do." Another person commented, "The snake is deadly but beautiful on the other hand. Hope he's gonna make it to see another day." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts-tgy

    Watch: Muslim men offer water bottles to devotees of Hindu procession in Mumbai; win hearts

    Watch Swiss-French chef makes a King Cobra from chocolate-tgy

    Watch: Swiss-French chef makes a King Cobra from chocolate

    Watch Wild bear takes a stroll on the streets of North Carolina; leaves netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Wild bear takes a stroll on the streets of North Carolina; leaves netizens stunned

    Watch Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind-tgy

    Watch: Artist's incredible caricature creation of celebs using food will blow your mind

    Indores traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan';watch-tgy

    Indore’s traffic cop dances with the public on Amitabh Bachchan’s song ‘Janu Meri Jaan’; watch

    Recent Stories

    football Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria snt

    Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria

    iPhone 14 Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature hole punch pill shaped cutout in Pro model gcw

    iPhone 14: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature hole punch, pill-shaped cutout

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K Pop band lyrics drb

    BTS Army wonders why airports worldwide are tweeting the K-Pop band's lyrics Meta: Twitter has been flooding

    Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem - adt

    Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash Won t let anyone create disturbance gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala clash: 'Won't let anyone create disturbance'

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon