Giant black mamba crosses road after car ran over him’ watch

After a car ran over it, a giant black mamba was spotted slithering across a road in South Africa. Snake catcher, Nick Evans, shared the video on Facebook. A vast snake can be seen in the video with its head raised.

The residents witnessed the mamba in injured condition and halted traffic to avoid additional harm or death and decided to call snake catcher Nick Evans. Upon arrival, the snake catcher was impressed by the 2.4-metre height of the snake after it rose off from the ground. He explained that the black mambas raise their heads only when they are cornered or threatened. According to Nick Evans, black mambas are known for slithering flat on the ground. However, it would have been in unimaginable pain after the car ran over it.

The snake catcher managed to grab the injured mamba, and upon inspecting its head, he found blood in the snake's mouth and nose. The snake-catcher carried it with him and stated that it appeared to be strong after a few hours of the incident. Nick Evans is hoping for the snake's speedy recovery. It is believed that black mambas are venomous and are the most harmful snakes in the world. They are identified as Africa's longest snake and can reach up to 14 feet in length.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 88K views and 1.8K likes. Netizens, too, thanked people who helped rescue the snake. A user wrote, "Poor animal. Thanks to the kind people that saved it and phoned you. Are you able to give it meds to reduce its pain? Hoping it makes a full and speedy recovery - thanks for all you do." Another person commented, "The snake is deadly but beautiful on the other hand. Hope he's gonna make it to see another day." Watch the video.

